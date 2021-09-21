Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He'll rest Bumrah and play Praveen Kumar': Twitter slams Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings make notable omissions for RR tie
cricket

'He'll rest Bumrah and play Praveen Kumar': Twitter slams Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings make notable omissions for RR tie

The backlash comes after reports that Kumble could be the front-runner to become the next India head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure is up.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Fans were not impressed with Anil Kumble. (PBKS/Twitter)

Fans were left amused as Punjab Kings made some notable omissions from their Playing XI for match 31 of the IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Tuesday. Punjab Kings left out Chris Gayle from their team on the batsman's 42nd birthday, which did not go down well with fans, but people on Twitter were even more miffed knowing that Ravi Bishnoi found no place either.

Immediately, fans began pointing fingers at PBKS head coach Anil Kumble, holding him responsible for the decision. Leg-spinner Bishnoi, who picked up 12 wickets from 14 matches last season, has played only four matches in IPL 2021, taking four wickets.

The backlash comes after reports that Kumble could be the front-runner to become the next India head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure is up and fans are already worried what combinations the former India spinner would opt for if he is appointed again. Here are some of the tweets.

It was in October of 2019 that Kumble was appointed as coach of Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). His appointment came after the likes of Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge and Mike Hesson had already been involved with the franchise as either coach of part of the coaching staff

