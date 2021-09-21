Home / Cricket / PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Royals' Samson reign supreme over Punjab Kings' Rahul in the battle of captains?
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE(BCCI/IPL)
Live

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Royals' Samson reign supreme over Punjab Kings' Rahul in the battle of captains?

  • IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs RR Latest Match updates: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will resume battle against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai. Both teams will look to begin with a win to strengthen their bids for a top-4 finish. Follow PBKS vs RR live cricket score.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST

IPL 2021 Live Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): 221/6 (20 overs) and 217/7 (20 overs). These were the two team totals when the teams last met in the first half of IPL 2021. KL Rahul's Punjab Kings managed to just edge past Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals despite a magnificent century from the latter. Five months and nine days later, the two teams will do battle again, this time on UAE soil. The Dubai International Stadium will play host to what promises to be an exciting encounter. While RR lead their overall Head-to-Head battle, Punjab Kings have enjoyed an upper hand in the recent past. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 21, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami: The king of All Punjab Kings' bowlers

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE
    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE

    Mohammed Shami needs three more wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets for Punjab Kings. He would be the 4th bowler to reach this landmark.

    Since 2019 when Shami was picked by Punjab Team, he has been the leading wicket-taker for the franchise by a mile. The 2nd highest wicket-taker after Shami is Arshdeep Singh with 19 wickets; a difference of 28 wickets.

    Furthermore, if we look at wickets taken by Shami, 61.70% of his wicket have come in the death overs for Punjab Kings.

  • SEP 21, 2021 06:05 PM IST

    When it's the ‘Universe Boss'' birthday, the whole world celebrates

    Take a look at how ICC has wished Chris Gayle, who could be in action today for the Punjab Kings.

  • SEP 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST

    Pooran's poor form a worry for PBKS

    In the first half of the IPL in India, Nicholas Pooran struggled for form, managing 28 runs in 6 innings including 4 ducks at a strike rate of 84.84

    Overall in 2021, he has played 32 innings and has 5 ducks; which is joint-most by a batsman in T20s this year:

    Nadif Chowdhury -5 |  Rashid Khan -5 |  Nicolas Pooran- 5 |  Joe Denly- 5.

    Furthermore, it has been seen Pooran has done better in chase compared to setting a target for his team. His average in 2nd innings is more than 50% better than in 1st innings

     

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:54 PM IST

    PBKS Vs RR: What a purchase by Rajasthan

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE
    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE

    RR's latest pick Shamsi is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s this year.

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST

    Tabraiz Shamsi, the x-factor?

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE
    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR Live Score - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match Today in UAE

    Rajasthan Royals spinners so far in the IPL 2021 edition just managed to pick three wickets which is the least among all the spin attack.

    But with the inclusion of World #1 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi in their squad, RR has strengthened the spin department.

    • Shamsi has picked 41 wickets in 2021 in T20s and has bowled at an economy rate of 6.60 which is his best in any calendar year with min. 10 matches played.

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR: In last 5 games

    PBKS won by 4 runs (IPL 2021, Match 4)

    RR won by 7 wickets (IPL 2020, Match 50)

    RR won by 4 wickets (IPL 2020, Match 9)

    PBKS won by 12 runs (IPL 2019, Match 32)

    PBKS won by 14 runs (IPL 2019, Match 4)

     

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Another Rahul masterclass incoming?

    In April, KL Rahul smashed a remarkable 91, off just 50 balls, to help his side post the massive total. Can Sanju induce some magic into his bowlers from behind the stumps today and get rid of Rahul early?

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Ominous signs for PBKS?

    Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder may have found the range that was missing in the first half of the season. Should he continue like this, even spectators would need to put on a helmet.

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:25 PM IST

    Form guide: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

    In the last 5 matches, Rajasthan have won 2 and lost 3 matches

    vs SRH: won by 55 runs

    vs MI: lost by 7 wickets

    vs KKR: won by 6 wickets

    vs RCB: lost by 10 wickets

    vs CSK: lost by 45 runs

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:23 PM IST

    Form guide: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

    In the last 5 matches, Punjab have won 2 and lost 3 matches

    vs DC: lost by 7 wickets

    vs RCB: won by 34 runs

    vs KKR: lost by 5 wickets

    vs MI: won by 9 wickets 

    vs SRH: lost 9 wickets

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST

    RR vs PBKS Live Score: Can Sanju prevent Rahul's encore?

    The last time these teams met at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, it rained runs. PBKS posted 221/6 in their 20 overs and despite Samson hitting an impeccable 119, RR failed to chase down the target as they lost by four runs after finishing at 217/7.  Just to prove our last point, Rahul scored a fantastic 91. Can Samson and Co. avoid the PBKS encore?

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST

    KL Rahul vs Sanju Samson

    Today's captains are arguably the best batsmen of their respective teams. Even in the first half of the season, they were in fine form. While PBKS's Rahul smashed 331 runs, RR"s Samson amassed 277 runs. Once again, the onus will be on these stalwarts to get steer their side's revival.

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021: Where do PBKS and RR stand in the points table

    Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are currently placed in the bottom of half of the table. 

    PBKS- 7th position (P-8 | W-3 | L-5 | Points-6)

    RR- 6th position (P-7 | W-3 | L-4 | Points-6)

  • SEP 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST

    PBKS vs RR: Head-to-Head contests

    Rajasthan Royals have one title to their name, having won the inaugural season in 2008, while Punjab Kings IPL 2014 runners-up. When it comes to battling against each other, RR hold the upper hand. After their 22 meetings so far, they lead the head-to-head contest with 12 wins as opposed to Punjab's 10.  

  • SEP 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR, Live Score

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 32 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals(RR). The two teams will locks horns at the Dubai International Stadium. KL Rahul-led Punjab, currently placed seventh in the points table, will renew their bid for a top-4 finish against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, which are currently a place above them in sixth. With not a lot of time to waste, both teams must begin with a win if they are to get their campaigns back on track. Irrespective of whatever happens, there is one thing that is going to happen for sure: That is entertainment for all you lovely fans. So, fasten your seatbelts and relax! Let's take this ride together.

