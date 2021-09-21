PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Royals' Samson reign supreme over Punjab Kings' Rahul in the battle of captains?

IPL 2021 Live Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): 221/6 (20 overs) and 217/7 (20 overs). These were the two team totals when the teams last met in the first half of IPL 2021. KL Rahul's Punjab Kings managed to just edge past Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals despite a magnificent century from the latter. Five months and nine days later, the two teams will do battle again, this time on UAE soil. The Dubai International Stadium will play host to what promises to be an exciting encounter. While RR lead their overall Head-to-Head battle, Punjab Kings have enjoyed an upper hand in the recent past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON