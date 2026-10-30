Headturners: Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain make selectors take notice in Ranji Trophy Round 3

The third round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season concluded on Thursday, and there were several noteworthy performances. Several centuries and five-wicket hauls were recorded but then there were some head and shoulders above the rest. Let's take a look at them.

Tanush Kotian

Ayush Badoni running between the wickets. (PTI)

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Mumbai scripted their third victory in a row, and it was mainly down to Kotian's all-round performance. With the bat in hands, he hit an unbeaten 52 in the first innings, helping the hosts post 430 runs on the board at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra Kurla Complex.

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The bulk of Mumbai's work with the ball was done by Musheer Khan in Haryana's first innings as he took six wickets. However, Kotian too made his presence felt with the wickets of Kanishk Chouhan, Samant Jakhar and Ajit Chahal. Once Mumbai enforced the follow-on, Kotian fully showed his class and temperament, returning figures of 8/81. Mumbai eventually won by 10 wickets.

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{{^usCountry}} The offspinner, who had received tips from Nathan Lyon during India's tour of Australia in 2024-25, ended up with his best figures in an innings (8/81) and in a match (11/151). Ayush Badoni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The offspinner, who had received tips from Nathan Lyon during India's tour of Australia in 2024-25, ended up with his best figures in an innings (8/81) and in a match (11/151). Ayush Badoni {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi captain entered the third round in a rich vein of form, having scored a double century against Gujarat in the previous game in Palam. He notched up another double century against Jharkhand.

Delhi were struggling at 181/5 at one time. Badoni thereafter slammed a quickfire double century, staying unbeaten on 210 not out off 228 balls. He hit 19 fours and 3 sixes. For the sixth wicket, he also put on 334 runs with Sumit Mathur. With the ball, Badoni returned with the wicket of Shresth Sagar; however, the contest ended in a draw after there was no play possible on the last two days due to bad weather.

Saransh Jain

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The off-spinner, who made his Test debut earlier this year against Sri Lanka, made light work of the Bihar batting lineup with 13 wickets in the match. in the first innings, Jain took seven wickets for Madhya Pradesh. He followed it up with a six-for in the second innings. He finished the match with the figures of 13/89, and threw his hat into the ring for selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next year.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

At the Mumbai- Haryana contest, all the limelight was hogged by Musheer Khan and rightly so for his all-round performance (109 runs and eight wickets). Angkrish Raghuvanshi's effort went unnoticed a bit as a result. The opening batter returned with his maiden first-class century, scoring 114 off 180 deliveries. He was involved in a 208-run second-wicket stand with Musheer, which helped Mumbai post 430. In the second innings, Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 67 to help Mumbai win the contest.

Salil Arora

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When Punjab's wicketkeeper-batter came out to bat against Hyderabad, his team was struggling at 139/4. However, from there, Salil mixed caution with aggression and scored 151 off 268 deliveries, adorned with 11 fours and 4 sixes. He also shared an impressive 116-run partnership with Umesh Yadav for the tenth wicket. This helped Punjab post 431 runs. Salil was adjudged Player of the Match as the game ended in a draw.