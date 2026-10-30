Prasidh Krishna ruled out of New Zealand ODIs; Nitish Reddy to leave squad after first game to join India A

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, starting November 4, after failing to recover from a hamstring injury. The BCCI said in a statement on Friday that he would need more time to be match-ready. Prasidh Krishna will be out of action (AFP)

“Prasidh will join India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

At the same time, pacer Mohammed Siraj will join the India A squad for the second unofficial Test, beginning October 31 in Lincoln. All-rounder Nitish Reddy, meanwhile, will link up with the India A squad for the third unofficial Test after featuring in the first ODI.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first ODI against New Zealand, which will be played on November 04, 2026. Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, which will help him gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026,” the release said.

Prasidh pulled his hamstring during the second ODI against the West Indies in September. It was initially believed that he would regain fitness in time, which is why his availability, subject to fitness, was a condition only for the first two ODIs. However, Prasidh appears to be on track for the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19.

Siraj was last seen in action during the Ranji Trophy, turning out for Hyderabad in the first two rounds against Tripura and Andhra, where he picked up three wickets in all.

Reddy, meanwhile, hasn't played Test cricket for India since last November. His stocks in the format have dipped considerably since his breakout show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 298 runs, including a sparkling century in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Since then, he has featured in just five Tests – two in England, two against the West Indies and the Guwahati Test against the Proteas – with a highest score of 43.