'Heavier than you think': Kane Williamson reveals how he felt lifting ICC Test Mace for the first time

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opened up on how he felt lifting the ICC Test mace for the first time after defeating India in the World Test Championship final. The encounter between the two teams was affected by rain, but still, the Kiwis were able to get a result in the match in their favour on Reserve Day.

India batsmen led by captain Virat Kohli stumbled on the final day of the match, leaving New Zealand an easy target of 139 runs to chase. Williamson scored an unbeaten 55 runs as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets.

After the match, the visuals of a jubilant Williamson lifting the ICC Test mace for the first time went viral on social media.

On being asked about the moment, Williamson revealed that the mace is heavier than people would assume it to be.

“I mean we’ve never been able to hold it before so it was a different feeling. It is heavier than you think. We didn’t know it was real till we got our hands on it," he said in a video uploaded on New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter page.

Speaking on his team's performance, Williamson said that he feels proud that veteran players like Ross Taylor and BJ Watling would see the WTC final win as one of the greatest moments of their careers.

“There’s a real mixture in the side of newer players and experienced players. You got guys like Ross (Taylor) who is clearly our most experienced. He has been there for so many years and achieving it like this after all the hard work from everybody, the likes of your Ross Taylors and BJ Watlings.

"These guys have given so much to our game. It is pretty satisfying that they will reflect on this as perhaps one of the greatest moments in their career,” Williamson signed off.

