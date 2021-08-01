'He'd be mindful of the lean patch he's going through': Laxman wants India batsman to play Dravid-like knocks in England

A lot of focus would be on India's batting as they gear up to face England in a long five-Test series starting Wednesday at Trent Bride Nottingham. India have been beaten comprehensively in their last three Test series in England and a big part of that owes it to some average batting performances dished out by them. Barring a couple of innings, India's batsmen have found it tough to handle faring against the Dukes ball and leading up to the series, it is an area which once again raises concerns.

Former batsman VVS Laxman feels India's batting will be up for test and one of its key members, Cheteshwar Pujara, would want to end his run of low scores against England. Since the Australia Test series, Pujara has scored just one fifty for India – at Chennai in February. The last time India toured England for a Test series (in 2018), Pujara had creamed a century and given the importance of position he bats at, Laxman reckons India's No. 3 getting some runs would be highly crucial for the team.

"There is no doubt that Pujara will be mindful of the lean patch he is going through, as far as scoring those big fifties or scoring those hundreds and you expect a lot from Pujara at the No.3 position because that is a very important position along with both the openers," the former India batsman said during a discussion on Star Sports.

It was in 2007 that India last won a Test series in England, and Laxman hinted that Pujara could do by taking a leaf out of Rahul Dravid's book. Batting at No. 3, Dravid had scored 602 runs from four matches in the 2002 series, followed by 126 in three Tests in 2007 and another 461 runs from four games in 2011. If Pujara can repeat Dravid's heroics, India would have a great chance to ending their barren run in England.

"In 2002 and 2007, the reason behind our victories on those two tours was because our top order and our No.3 batsman, which was Rahul Dravid, they fired. Once the top order sets a very good foundation, it allows the middle-order batsmen to come and play their natural game and while doing that you post a very healthy total in the first innings and you are always dictating the terms," Laxman added.