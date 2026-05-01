Heinrich Klaasen threatens fan breaching his family’s privacy: ‘I promise you we’ll be on the floor’

Heinrich Klaasen, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batter, was involved in an ugly exchange with a fan after he continued filming him and his family without seeking permission. The incident happened inside a hotel lobby, and the 34-year-old was left fuming. Klaasen, who has been one of the standout performers for the Pat Cummins-led side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, at first warned the fan to stop recording. Still, once he didn't listen, the right-handed batter charged towards him to issue a stern warning.

Heinrich Klaasen threatened a fan for breaching his privacy. (AFP)

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The fan who tried desperately to film Klaasen and his family didn't have much to say to the batter after being warned. However, he did compliment Klaasen for how he and his team have been performing in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament. However, Hindustan Times couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video or the exact time the incident occurred.

This is how the conversation went between Klaasen and the fan

Klaasen: Listen to me very carefully, don't do it. Okay. I said no to you. Please leave.

Fan: Your team play very nicely.

Klaasen: Thank you very much, but don't take a photo. If I turn around and you take a photo of my family and me, I promise you we’ll be on the floor. OK, just turn around and walk away, please.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the fan didn't stop recording, and Klaasen lost his cool further. The wicketkeeper-batter made his way closer to the fan and issued yet another stern warning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the fan didn't stop recording, and Klaasen lost his cool further. The wicketkeeper-batter made his way closer to the fan and issued yet another stern warning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Boss, listen to me very carefully. Stop it. I said no photos. This is my family. So put your camera away," said Klaasen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Boss, listen to me very carefully. Stop it. I said no photos. This is my family. So put your camera away," said Klaasen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunrisers batters make merry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunrisers batters make merry {{/usCountry}}

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After the win against the Mumbai Indians earlier this week, the Sunrisers registered their fifth win on the trot. The Orange Cap leaderboard is being dominated by two Sunrisers batters - Abhishek Sharma and Klaasen. Abhishek is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 425 runs in nine matches, while Klaasen is second with 414 runs.

Klaasen played a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians, and his unbeaten half-century helped the Sunrisers chase down the target of 245. The right-hander is yet to register a score of less than 29 in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

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The Sunrisers are currently in the third position in the points table with 12 points from nine matches. The team will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 3.

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