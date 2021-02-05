‘He’ll make mistakes but also win so many games’: Vaughan names Indian youngster who has abilities like Sehwag

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that Rishabh Pant has the ability to dominate any opposition while batting at No. 6 for India in Test cricket, equating the wicketkeeper's hitting powers to that of former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Vaughan stated that Pant can do what Sehwag once did for India -- put fear into the minds of opposing bowlers. Vaughan also said that Pant can make mistakes, at times, but he will also manage winning matches for Team India.

India vs England 1st Test - Live Score and Updates

“Sehwag put the fear into opposing bowlers and Pant has the same ability at six to do the same. He will make mistakes and get out for low scores at times but he will also win so many games,” Sky Sports quoted Michael Vaughan as saying.

Meanwhile, Vaughan also said that he thinks Rishabh Pant, along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes, are two of the most enjoyable cricketers to watch.

“He is up there with Ben Stokes as the most enjoyable cricketers to watch. When Pant goes out to bat, I watch. I would not want to be next in because you know things will happen,” Vaughan said.

“But if he continues to play the game with the joy and energy he has at the moment as if he is still an 11-year-old then he will pose so many challenges to the opposing team,” he added.

Rishabh Pant registered two ‘career-defining’ knocks against Australia as he played a significant role in leading India to a 4-match Test series win last month. Pant confronted the Aussie attack in the 3rd Test in Sydney, smashing a dominant 97 as India ended up sealing a draw.

In the 4th and final Test in Brisbane, Pant smashed 89 not out as India became the first side since Sir Vivian Richards' West Indies to beat Australia at the Gabba in Test since 1988-89.

Following his exemplary show, he has been chosen ahead of Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman for the first Test against England, which began today in Chennai.