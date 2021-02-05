IND USA
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Who will partner Ashwin? India mulling three spinners in Chennai
Live

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: 437 - That is the number of days after Test cricket is returning to India. And perhaps they could not have found a better opposition than England to mark the occasion, especially after beating Australia. Follow IND vs ENG live score Day 1 in Chennai
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:15 AM IST

India vs England live score first Test Day 1 Chennai: IND vs ENG full scorecard

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST

    Kuldeep, Axar or Washington?

    India are likely to field five bowling options. Ideally, they would want to go with a balanced attack on a Chennai track that is known to favour spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin is set to be the premier spinner but the question is who will India pick as the second spinner? In fact reports suggest they might even go with three spinners by handing debut to Axar Patel, who can also bat at No.7 and is a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.

  • FEB 05, 2021 07:59 AM IST

    Rishabh Pant the preferred keeper

    There really should not have been any doubt over Rishabh Pant's place after the performance he put in Australia. But so good is Wriddhiman Saha with the gloves that there always remains a valid case for him in India's Test XI. However, India captain Virat Kohli, on the eve of the first Test against England, confirmed that it will be Rishabh Pant who will take the gloves for India, which also means India are certain to field five bowling options.

  • FEB 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST

    World Test Championship final at stake

    With New Zealand already confirmed, there is only one spot up for grabs in World Test Championship final slated to take place in June this year. And India and England are the only ones who have matters in their own hands to stake a claim. If India win the series against England 2-1 or with any better margin then they qualify for the final but a lesser margin or a drawn series would see Australia go through. England, on the other hand, need to beat India 3-1 or 4-0.

  • FEB 05, 2021 07:44 AM IST

    IND vs ENG live score: All eyes on Ben Stokes

    If Virat Kohli is Indian cricket's protagonist then Ben Stokes takes that tag for England, of course Joe Root gives him tough competition but the all-round force of Stokes perhaps gives him the edge. Stokes was not a part of the Sri Lanka series as he was given a breather. He returns fresh and will be hoping to make a difference in the four-match India vs England Test series starting today in Chennai.

  • FEB 05, 2021 07:38 AM IST

    Virat Kohli returns to action

    Not many gave India a chance in Australia when Virat Kohli returned home for the birth of his first child with India 0-1 down. But Ajinkya Rahane led the team from the front with support of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and a battery of young talents to achieve what many thought was impossible. Now Kohli returns to take his spot back as the No.1 batsman and leader. He has a unique challenge in front of himself, that is to 'prove a point' (or two) both as a batsman and as captain. Will he end his year-long run without a Test hundred in Chennai? Only time will tell.

  • FEB 05, 2021 07:33 AM IST

    Both India and England are on a high

    India are coming on the back of a historic 2-1 in Australia while England started their sub-continent tour with a comprehensive 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka.

  • FEB 05, 2021 07:27 AM IST

    India vs England live score first Test Day 1

    If you're an Indian cricket fan, You would perhaps be lying to yourself if you state that you have already gotten over the historic win over Australia barely a few weeks ago. But then again, if you are an Indian cricket fan then you must be habituated to high-octane action without much breathing space. This time it's perhaps more special. This time they have England in front of them. Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs ENG first Test in Chennai.

