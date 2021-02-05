India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Who will partner Ashwin? India mulling three spinners in Chennai
India vs England live score first Test Day 1 Chennai: IND vs ENG full scorecard
Follow all the updates here:
FEB 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Kuldeep, Axar or Washington?
India are likely to field five bowling options. Ideally, they would want to go with a balanced attack on a Chennai track that is known to favour spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin is set to be the premier spinner but the question is who will India pick as the second spinner? In fact reports suggest they might even go with three spinners by handing debut to Axar Patel, who can also bat at No.7 and is a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.
FEB 05, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Rishabh Pant the preferred keeper
There really should not have been any doubt over Rishabh Pant's place after the performance he put in Australia. But so good is Wriddhiman Saha with the gloves that there always remains a valid case for him in India's Test XI. However, India captain Virat Kohli, on the eve of the first Test against England, confirmed that it will be Rishabh Pant who will take the gloves for India, which also means India are certain to field five bowling options.
FEB 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
World Test Championship final at stake
With New Zealand already confirmed, there is only one spot up for grabs in World Test Championship final slated to take place in June this year. And India and England are the only ones who have matters in their own hands to stake a claim. If India win the series against England 2-1 or with any better margin then they qualify for the final but a lesser margin or a drawn series would see Australia go through. England, on the other hand, need to beat India 3-1 or 4-0.
FEB 05, 2021 07:44 AM IST
IND vs ENG live score: All eyes on Ben Stokes
If Virat Kohli is Indian cricket's protagonist then Ben Stokes takes that tag for England, of course Joe Root gives him tough competition but the all-round force of Stokes perhaps gives him the edge. Stokes was not a part of the Sri Lanka series as he was given a breather. He returns fresh and will be hoping to make a difference in the four-match India vs England Test series starting today in Chennai.
FEB 05, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Virat Kohli returns to action
Not many gave India a chance in Australia when Virat Kohli returned home for the birth of his first child with India 0-1 down. But Ajinkya Rahane led the team from the front with support of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and a battery of young talents to achieve what many thought was impossible. Now Kohli returns to take his spot back as the No.1 batsman and leader. He has a unique challenge in front of himself, that is to 'prove a point' (or two) both as a batsman and as captain. Will he end his year-long run without a Test hundred in Chennai? Only time will tell.
FEB 05, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Both India and England are on a high
India are coming on the back of a historic 2-1 in Australia while England started their sub-continent tour with a comprehensive 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka.
FEB 05, 2021 07:27 AM IST
India vs England live score first Test Day 1
If you're an Indian cricket fan, You would perhaps be lying to yourself if you state that you have already gotten over the historic win over Australia barely a few weeks ago. But then again, if you are an Indian cricket fan then you must be habituated to high-octane action without much breathing space. This time it's perhaps more special. This time they have England in front of them. Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs ENG first Test in Chennai.
INDvENG 1st Test Day 1 live: India return home after 14 months, face England
India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home
Stage set for Jofra Archer vs Jasprit Bumrah
'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test
- The former England captain though gave credit to Kohli for his role in creating a winning mentality in the Indian team, which he said was evident even when Kohli was away on paternity leave while the team battled in Australia.
Sachin predicts when the ball will start reverse swinging in Chennai Test
- With the first Test starting tomorrow, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has predicted when the ball is likely to start reverse swinging. Tendulkar expects the Chennai track to have bounce due to the red soil content.
'I will score some big runs': Joe Root gets ready for 'mini-battle' with Ashwin
India vs England: Kohli throws light on relationship with Rahane
- Kohli stressed on the fact that the camaraderie among the bunch is great and said that everyone works towards the only goal of helping India win matches.
India vs England 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch
Virat Kohli names the wicketkeeper-batsman for 1st Test
'Best in the world' test for Virat Kohli's India against England
- India vs England 1st Test preview: Bowlers who can bat at the “forefront” of Kohli’s plans in Chennai.
Karun Nair a reminder on how Indian cricket should handle Australia heroes
- The batsman hit a sensational triple century to spur India to victory over England in their last Chennai Test in 2016 but was soon headed towards obscurity.
Monty used to bowl at much quicker pace compared to Leach: Tendulkar
India vs England: Joe Root to focus ‘ball-by-ball’ in landmark Chennai Test
Babar and Alam revive Pakistan to 145-3 on rain-hit Day 1
- Babar raised his 16th test half-century and was unbeaten on 77 with a dozen boundaries while left-handed Alam continued his rich batting form to be 42 off 138 balls at tea. They did not resume as rain washed out the last session.
