'Helped me a lot with my batting': Ex-England star hails Rahul Dravid's 'terrific' appointment as new India coach

Days after BCCI appointed Rahul Dravid as the new India head coach, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen hailed the decision and termed it "terrific".

Pietersen, who has represented England in over 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, also called Dravid his friend and revealed that the former India captain had once helped the southpaw with batting lessons during his playing days. The 41-year-old passed the remarks on his blog available on betway.com.

"Rahul Dravid is an absolute legend. He’s a great friend of mine, who helped me a lot with my batting during my career. He's a terrific appointment – somebody who understands Indian cricket, what it takes to represent India, and what’s required to be successful at the highest level. I wish him all the best," wrote Pietersen in his blog.

Dravid, who has featured in 164 tests and 344 ODIs, will take charge as the new India coach after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, which is being played in UAE.

Dravid will take charge for a two-year period and his stint will commence with the home series against New Zealand, which is slated to start from November 17. The team will play three T20Is and two Tests.

Dravid, who has been a key member in the Indian cricketing setup, has accumulated over 10,000 runs in both the formats. After hanging his boots, the 48-year-old coached the India's U-19 and A teams and is also credited for delivering young talent while serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy.