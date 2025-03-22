Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Henry ruled out, Jamieson replaced in New Zealand's squad for last two T20Is against Pakistan

ANI |
Mar 22, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Right-arm quick Matt Henry has been ruled out of New Zealand's last two T20Is against Pakistan and will continue "his injury rehabilitation programme."

Wellington [New Zealand], : Right-arm quick Matt Henry has been ruled out of New Zealand's last two T20Is against Pakistan and will continue "his injury rehabilitation programme."

Henry ruled out, Jamieson replaced in New Zealand's squad for last two T20Is against Pakistan
Henry ruled out, Jamieson replaced in New Zealand's squad for last two T20Is against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket released a statement on Saturday to confirm the experienced quick's omission from the series, "BLACKCS pace-bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the KFC T20I series against Pakistan as he continues his injury rehabilitation programme."

Despite a shoulder injury, Henry was included in New Zealand's squads for the fourth and fifth T20Is against Pakistan. Henry injured his right shoulder during the recent ICC Champions Trophy semi-final win against South Africa. He has also been managing an ongoing left knee issue.

Canterbury pace-bowler Zak Foulkes, who was named for the first three T20Is, has been retained for the remainder of the series. The 22-year-old returned with figures of 1/11 in the first game and 0/32 in the second game.

Another notable tweak in the Kiwis' squad is Kyle Jamieson's absence from the last two games of the five-match affair. He delivered a Player of the Match performance in the series opener with searing figures of 3/8.

After an explosive start to the series, Jamieson toiled hard during New Zealand's defeat in the third T20I. He floundered in causing trouble to Pakistan's inexperienced batters and turned out to be expensive, with figures of 0/54. Will O'Rourke has come in to replace Jamieson.

New Zealand are currently leading the series 2-1 after the first three games. The hosts kicked off the five-match affair with back-to-back wins. The Men in Green bounced back in the third clash by chasing down a herculean 205-run total and sealing a 9-wicket win, keeping the series alive.

New Zealand squad for last two T20Is vs Pakistan: Michael Bracewell , Finn Allen, Mitchell Hay , Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert , Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On