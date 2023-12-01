'Here we go AGAIN!': Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after making India comeback for South Africa tour

After being excluded from this year's Asia Cup and World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal has returned to the Indian setup and has been included in the roster for their upcoming ODI series in South Africa.

Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his India comeback.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leg-spinner has been in good form in domestic cricket and IPL in the past few years, but has been often overlooked, especially after India's semi-final exit at the 2019 World Cup. Although he missed out on the squad for the 2023 World Cup, he was in good form at the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took six wickets against Uttarakhand, and his selection is once again a reminder for fans that the player is still in Rohit Sharma's plans.

Reacting to his selection, Chahal took to Instagram and wrote, “Here we go AGAIN!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been well-received by fans, which shows that he could still once again become a regular member in the Indian playing XI. Chahal was snubbed from the squad for the ongoing T20I series vs Australia, and he had a cryptic reaction to it, making his feelings known for everyone. Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma also had a cryptic reaction to his Asian Cup snub.

Chahal will also be hoping to make an impact in the series, especially as the T20 World Cup is scheduled for next year. In 72 ODI matches, he has taken 121 dismissals and his experience will be pivotal for India in the upcoming ODI series, set to be held from December 17 to December 21, and will be held at Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Paarl. Meanwhile, he will also once again return to form his renowned partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, which fans have called 'KulCha'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal made his ODI debut on June 11, 2016, against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, and Richmond Mutumbami was his first dismissal in the format. The ODI World Cup snub could have hurt him a lot, considering his pedigree, so he will be looking to make his mark again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON