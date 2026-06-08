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Hero on debut, Manav Suthar speaks of 'unreal feeling' after helping India to their biggest Test win

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner took seven wickets in the match to etch his name in the annals of history.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:59 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Manav Suthar had a whale of a time in his debut Test match for India over the last few days. At the New Chandigarh Stadium, also hosting its first-ever Test match, Suthar picked up 6/33 in the first innings to register the third-best figures for an Indian. Before him, Narendra Hirwani had taken 8 wickets in each of the innings against the West Indies in 1988.

Dream debut outing for Manav Suthar for sure!(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Suthar took seven wickets in all and was chosen Man of the Match. When India had batted after winning the toss, he contributed with 28 runs. So, it was a complete outing on debut. And as the icing on the cake, the hosts won the match by an innings and 300 runs, their biggest triumph in Test cricket.

Also Read: Biggest win for India in Test cricket after Afghanistan lose 9 wickets for just 38 runs in the one-off Test

"It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me, and I honestly felt quite unreal. Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable. As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket. Then, when I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace ," Suthar said after picking up his Man-of-the-Match award on Monday.

 
Manav Suthar test cricket
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