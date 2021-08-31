‘He’s a match-winner and will come good’: Karthik backs Rishabh Pant, says he knows how to deal with these conditions

Team India’s middle-order is under scrutiny once again after the humiliating loss at Headingley in the third Test. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is one of the cricketers who is receiving flak from the cricket fans for his inconsistency. He has endured a tough series so far with only 87 runs in five innings.

Pant came into the series on the back of some promising knocks played in Australia and at home earlier this year. But as far as this series is concerned, he is yet to do what he is known for. However, India cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes that the youngster needs to be given time to flourish.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Karthik said Pant doesn’t require to make drastic changes to his approach and technique in the final two Test matches against England.

“Pant has got most of his runs that way, he got tons of it in Australia and you will have to give him the time and allow him to flourish. I don't think he needs to change anything drastically in the middle of the series. Pant knows how to deal with these conditions. He is a match-winner and I believe he will come good,” Karthik told TOI.

As India moves to London for the fourth Test at The Oval, it’s time for Pant to cherish his maiden Test ton which he smashed in 2018. He had scored 114 off 146 balls during India’s stiff chase of 464 runs. However, India lost the game by 118 runs and lost the series 1-4 to England.