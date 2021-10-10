'He is a match-winner, can change the course of a game': Gavaskar suggests big change for CSK ahead of Qualifier 1 vs DC

After a forgettable campaign in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings turned things around and in some style by becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs. For the most part of the IPL 2021, CSK and DC battled for the top spot, which is why it is so fitting that the first Qualifier is being played between the two teams. CSK have lost their last three league matches on the bounce and would be expecting to break the losing streak to book a place in the final.

In terms of team combination, CSK haven't had to fret much. The usual suspects have been at the forefront of the team's revival this year. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and others have kept delivering at crucial stages to ensure another dominant show from the team. However, if there is one position CSK are still unsure of is the No. 3 and 4 slots, where they have tried out Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa in the UAE leg.

An out-of-form Raina was dropped from the Playing XI and replaced by Uthappa for the last two game nut Sunil Gavaskar reckons that for the crunch tie, CSK might consider brining back one of their best and experienced batsmen. The former India captain feels even though Raina has struggled against fast bowling, it is a worth a shot bringing him back in the XI.

"Coming to experience, the Chennai team would be contemplating the return of Suresh Raina in the playing XI. Raina is the match winner. Of course, in the last few years, he has struggled especially against the fast bowlers, but he has the ability to change the course of the match," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Jagran.

"Of course, Nortje, Rabada, and Avesh will test him, but it's okay to take this chance as a chance to take the team to the finals. Delhi has defeated Chennai in both the matches this season. So will the Chennai team prove lucky for the third time?"

Having given the last season of IPL a miss due to personal reasons, Raina began IPL 2021 in style, cracking a half-century in the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but since, fell down the pecking order owing to some poor scores. In fact, the UAE leg was even worse for Mr. IPL Raina, who managed scores of 4, 17*, 11, 2 and 3 in five games.