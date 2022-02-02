'He's a terrific player like Sehwag. Hope India keep faith in him': Clarke reserves huge praise for 22-year-old batter

Over the last few years, several Indian players have arrived on to the scene but struggles to cement a place for themselves in the Playing XI, barring Rishabh Pant. Even Mohammed Siraj, who was India’s breakout star in 2021, at times, fell behind Ishant Sharma in the pecking order as the third pace option. The likes of Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw are the most prominent names of batters that come to mind, who began well but have fallen behind their contemporaries.

Former Australia World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke has reserved a special place for one of the aforementioned names, and that man in Shaw. Shaw debuted as an 18-year-old for India against West Indies with a sparkling century but following his disastrous outing in Australia last summer, the 22-year-old has been shoved out of the squad and is yet to find a place for himself in the line-up. Clarke hopes the Indian team management continues to back Shaw, and likened the India youngster to the great Virender Sehwag.

"He is a terrific player like Sehwag. Sehwag was a genius, who took the game forward. For someone like me, I love that brand of cricket. That aggressive batsman at the top of the order. That's why Sehwag was one of my favourite players. I would like see India keep faith in him, a player like Prithvi Shaw, knowing he is young," Clarke said in the documentary 'Down Underdogs' on Sony Ten.

Clarke looked back at Shaw's outings in Australia, where he was dismissed for 0 and 2 in the day-night Test in Adelaide and felt it was unfair to have huge expectations from the youngster. Shaw had been part of India's touring team in the 2018/2019 series as well but following an ankle injury sustained in the practice game, could not take part in a single Test. Two years later, Shaw played his first Test in Australia, which is also his last till now.

"It was very hard to have too much expectations from Prithvi Shaw. He needed more time. It was his first opportunity in Australia. You want to give him every change to see how he goes but unfortunately, he missed out in that Test match in Adelaide. It was his first tour of Australia, and I have no doubt he will come good," Clarke pointed out.

