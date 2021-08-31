'He's a typical Asian player': Aaqib Javed explains reasons behind Virat Kohli's struggles in England

Virat Kohli and his struggle in the ongoing Test series against England has become one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing world. The Indian skipper recently got a half-century in the third Test at Headingley but it took him 8 innings to get a fifty-plus score to his credit. Moreover, it has been more than a year-and-a-half that Kohli hasn’t scored a century in international cricket.

Several experts have been analysing the curious case of India captain not scoring big and former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed is the latest one to express his views. In a conversation with Paktv.tv’s YouTube channel, the former cricketer spoke about how Kohli’s technique makes him vulnerable against the moving ball.

Also read: 'Lot of pressure on Virat himself': WV Raman shares advice for Kohli

“Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he has got a problem. He'll chase the ball as he’s vulnerable against the controlled outswing,” Javed said.

While Virat is going through a rough patch for quite a long time now, his English counterpart Joe Root is in dream form currently. The latter has scored 507 runs in the ongoing series while leading the list of top-scorers in Test cricket in 2021 with 1398 runs to his name.

Comparing both the cricketers, who are also considered as modern-day greats of the game, Javed opined that Root is far steadier and more composed in this series.

“Joe Root's air-tight technique in these tough conditions make him safer than Kohli as he knows how to play the ball late,” he said.

The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and England will now lock horns in the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval in London.