Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He's a typical Asian player': Aaqib Javed explains reasons behind Virat Kohli's struggles in England
cricket

'He's a typical Asian player': Aaqib Javed explains reasons behind Virat Kohli's struggles in England

In a conversation with Paktv.tv’s YouTube channel, the former Pakistan cricketer spoke about how Virat Kohli’s technique makes him vulnerable against the moving ball.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Virat Kohli has struggled to score in England.(Reuters/File)

Virat Kohli and his struggle in the ongoing Test series against England has become one of the biggest talking points in the cricketing world. The Indian skipper recently got a half-century in the third Test at Headingley but it took him 8 innings to get a fifty-plus score to his credit. Moreover, it has been more than a year-and-a-half that Kohli hasn’t scored a century in international cricket.

Several experts have been analysing the curious case of India captain not scoring big and former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed is the latest one to express his views. In a conversation with Paktv.tv’s YouTube channel, the former cricketer spoke about how Kohli’s technique makes him vulnerable against the moving ball.

Also read: 'Lot of pressure on Virat himself': WV Raman shares advice for Kohli

“Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he has got a problem. He'll chase the ball as he’s vulnerable against the controlled outswing,” Javed said.

While Virat is going through a rough patch for quite a long time now, his English counterpart Joe Root is in dream form currently. The latter has scored 507 runs in the ongoing series while leading the list of top-scorers in Test cricket in 2021 with 1398 runs to his name.

RELATED STORIES

Comparing both the cricketers, who are also considered as modern-day greats of the game, Javed opined that Root is far steadier and more composed in this series.

“Joe Root's air-tight technique in these tough conditions make him safer than Kohli as he knows how to play the ball late,” he said.

The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and England will now lock horns in the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli india vs england
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Lot of pressure on Virat himself': WV Raman shares advice for Kohli

Ranji Trophy: Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka clubbed in same group

Vasu sir was one of best coaches I have worked with: Sachin Tendulkar

Vasoo Paranjape, Indian cricket foremost coach and mentor, dies aged 82
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP