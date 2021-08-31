'Lot of pressure on Virat himself': WV Raman shares advice for Kohli

Virat Kohli hasn't had the best time with the bat in India's ongoing tour of England. In three Tests, the skipper has only scored 124 runs at an average of 24.80, which is much lower than the bar he's set at the biggest stage. And his team's heavy defeat in the third Test at Headingley has only made things worse. However, WV Raman has suggested a solution to his problems.

While speaking during an interaction arranged by Sony, the former India cricketer stated Kohli is under pressure himself and that people "pay a lot of attention to everything he does."

“See we cannot really fault him. What can generally be the norm in life and other spheres might not apply in cricket always. I mean, what has happened is, there is a lot of pressure on Virat himself. We pay a lot of attention to everything he does. We know he is one of the best batsmen so we expect a lot from him. It’s similar to how it was with Sachin Tendulkar when he was playing. Even 95 was considered a failure," Raman said.

He then went on to give a piece of advice to Kohli; saying that he should just "nudge the others from begins" and "lead from behind."

“If I was Virat’s coach, I would tell him: “Virat, enough of this leading from the front. Just try and nudge the others from behind and get them to do what they can deliver. I’m sure you’ll be back at your best in no time". He did show shades of his old game/fluency in the last innings. I’m sure he will definitely do well in the next two Test matches.

“As a leader I’ll tell him, you need to discard and forget this thing of leading from the front. Nudge others and lead from behind," explained Raman.

England leveled the five-match series 1-1 after romping to an innings and 76 runs win. The fourth Test will be played at the Kennington Oval, starting Thursday.