‘He’s an IPL captain, his maturity will be seen’: Chopra advises India youngster to 'play the conditions' in SL tour

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named in India’s second-string squad that will tour Sri Lanka to play a limited-overs bilateral series next month. The Kerala cricketer is back into the mix after getting dropped for the England series at home which is a great opportunity for him to cement his place in the team.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined if Sanju Samson gets a chance in Sri Lanka, then he must play according to the situation. Answering a fan’s question in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turner commentator said the youngster should adopt a carefree approach instead of being careless on the field.

On being asked whether Sanju will change his batting style in the upcoming tour, Chopra said, “I don't know if he will get a chance in ODI or T20I. Sanju has clearly said that he will play like that only. There is a fine line between being carefree and careless. Being carefree is MS Dhoni and we have seen other players being careless quite a few times.”

“If he gets a chance in the ODIs, I will expect him to play as per the situation and leave everything else aside. You need to see what the pitch is demanding and what the scoreboard is demanding. That's about it. If you have to become a better batsman and consolidate your position, then play the conditions and play the situation,” he added.

The former cricketer further said that Sanju’s captaincy stint at the Rajasthan Royals will benefit him during the tour.

“Other than that, everything is irrelevant. If you are chasing 8-10 runs per over, you have to hit and if three or four wickets have fallen, you will need to play carefully. Now he is an IPL captain as well, his maturity will be seen this time,” Chopra concluded.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the 3-match ODI series and 3-match T20I series. The team will be led by Dhawan with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being picked as the vice-captain.

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. Prithvi Shaw has earned a call-up into the white-ball squad. Opening batters Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also been named in the squad.

(With Agency Inputs)