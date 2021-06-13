KL Rahul smokes Jadeja for a massive six, BCCI shares Day 2 highlights of intra-squad match simulation - Watch video

As Indian cricketers continue to warm-up for the World Test Championship final, the BCCI on Sunday shared a fresh clip featuring several highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation. If on Day 1, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill got among the runs, then on Day 2 it looked as if it was KL Rahul, who had a fine outing.

The 52-second clip shared by the board covered several highlights, with Umesh Yadav bowling to Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, while net bowler Avesh Khan too had a good outing, generating pace and hitting the right lengths. A ripper of a ball from him to Pujara, jagged back in as it went to the keeper. In one of the takeaways from the clip, Mohammed Siraj cover drove Umesh Yadav for a four, which was followed by appreciation from someone on the mic.

The two biggest highlights from the clip however, were the two sixes that were smacked by KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha. In the very beginning of the clip, Rahul could be seen chipping down the wicket to Jadeja and smoking the left-arm spinner over the ropes, as the umpire signalled six. And while most of the clips captured bowlers bowling food lines keeping the batsmen quiet, they ended the video with Saha pulling Shardul Thakur over square leg.

The start of the WTC final is just five days away (June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton) and it is pretty clear that India are trying to negate their opponents, New Zealand's advantage of being in the UK longer than Virat Kohli's team. While New Zealand are closing in on a win in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, India do not have the option of any practice game and will head straightaway into the WTC final.

The sight of Rahul going big bodes well for India. The opening batsman had to undergo a surgery to treat appendicitis just before the IPL was halted. One of the four specialist openers in the squad, Rahul was picked for the tour of England and the call seems to have augured well since Rahul looks completely recovered.