'He's behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched': Ex-Pakistan captain tears into sacked PCB chief Ramiz Raja

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saw a host of changes over the past few weeks as Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman, with Najam Sethi replacing him in the position. The men's senior selection committee also saw a complete overhaul as Shahid Afridi took over the role as the interim chief selector, replacing Mohammad Wasim. Former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum also joined Afridi in the panel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the overhaul, Ramiz Raja had made explosive comments over his sacking as PCB chairman, claiming that he wasn't allowed to “to to office and collect my belongings.”

Also read: 'KL Rahul will have to fight...': Ex-India batting coach says star batter may have lost place in ODI XI

"Najam Sethi tweets at 2 in the night that Ramiz Raja is out. Is this respect for a former captain? I was not even allowed to go to the office and collect my belongings," Ramiz had said on Monday on his YouTube channel.

"The morning after the announcement was made to remove me they were around 17 people running all over the PCB offices as if they owned it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was as if I had committed some crime and I would take some incriminating evidence from my office. What tamasha is this? These people have just come to enjoy themselves and get the publicity... they know nothing about cricket.”

Reacting to Ramiz's comments, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who has consistently criticised the former PCB chairman's decisions throughout his tenure, stated that Ramiz should consider himself “lucky” to be allowed to govern PCB.

"Ramiz Raja was lucky that the new government allowed him to work for several months after coming to power," Butt said. "Not only did they not remove him straight away, but they also supported him. There had been talks about Ramiz's removal. It did not happen overnight. I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way after being removed. He's behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace. He should consider doing commentary now,” said Butt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON