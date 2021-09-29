‘He’s just devastating. That's what India wants from him in T20 World Cup': Lara on MI big hitter Hardik Pandya

Normalcy was restored in the IPL on Tuesday night. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard steered Mumbai Indians home in a run chase with their late hitting. Hardik's unbeaten 40 off 30 balls brought relief not only to the MI fans but also to the billions of Indian cricket fans ahead of T20 World Cup. West Indies legend Brian Lara too was impressed with Hardik's bog hitting against the Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi.

Lara said Hardik is a ‘devastating’ batsman when he gets going. "He is just devastating. I have seen some incredible innings from him. Now that he is back in form, I don't know about the shoulder and bowling - but Hardik Pandya with the bat is one of the most devastating players around," Lara said on Star Sports after MI beat PBKS by six wickets to well and truly stay in the hunt to make to the playoffs.

Hardik, who missed the first couple of matches of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and is yet bowl, hit 2 sixes and 4 fours on Monday. Lara said he it is very hard to stop someone like a Hardik when it's his day.

“He had a chance here. And whether he takes the chance or not was the big question. He is the sort of player who once starts going, is very, very hard to stop. You got to try to keep the ball wide of the off-stump, maybe slow a few balls down,” Lara added.

Lara said Hardik's return to form augurs well for India ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin a couple of days after the IPL final.

“This is the Hardik Pandya India wants to see - especially a month out from T20 World Cup. They want him in form,” Lara said.

MI were 92 for four in 15.1 overs, needing 44 off 29 balls when Hardik and Pollard put together an unbroken 45-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Hardik, who took his time early on, played attractive stokes after in the last few overs to take the match away from PBKS. He hit two fours and a six off Mohammed Shami to help MI reach home in the 19th over.

MI have 10 points in 11 matches and are currently in the fifth spot in IPL 2021 points table behind KKR who are ahead of the five-time winners by virtue of a higher net run rate.