‘It was a nothing shot, this must be a worry for India’: Agarkar on MI batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's form

Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form in the Indian Premier League IIPL) 2021 continued on Tuesday when he was dismissed first ball by Ravi Bishnoi for a golden duck. The right-handed batsman has only scored 16 runs in 4 matches since the re-start of the tournament, and his form has become a topic of discussion.

Another MI player who has been under the scanner for his poor run of form in the tournament has been Ishan Kishan, who was left out of the playing XI against PBKS - with Saurabh Tiwary taking his place.

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar believes that Suryakumar and Ishan's form is a worry for Team India with the T20 World Cup coming up - starting from next month. He also expressed surprise over Suryakumar's lack of confidence at the moment.

Also Read | 'Don't think Eoin appreciates it': Karthik spills beans on Ashwin, Morgan feud

"It was nothing shot from Suryakumar Yadav (when he got out). Everyone goes through bad patches. But you still want to try and bat a few balls. Just look so short of confidence, Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. This must be a worry for them. He needs to spend some time on the pitch," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

"If you bat certain number of balls, and if you have the ability, the rhythm might come back. Today was a great chance, because the other pitches have been a lot tougher. So, it is certainly a little bit of worry because he has looked way short of form and confidence," he added.

The moderator of the show then questioned Agarkar if Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan's form in the IPL 2021 is also a worry for India with the upcoming T20 World Cup coming in.

"Certainly," Agarkar said. "Suryakumar has been in so good in form for India, and in past few IPLs, it's just surprising how short he has looked in form and confidence. Ishan Kishan also, rightly left out in my opinion by MI. Yes, he has been part of the Indian team, but Saurabh Tiwary has looked good. And Mumbai had to win this game.

"So they needed a couple of players in good form because Mumbai's middle-order has looked quite fragile. But it is certainly a little bit of worry for India, because they have invested in these two guys, and at this point, they do not look great," Agarkar signed off.