Home / Cricket / 'He's not invincible': Ian Bishop reveals reasons behind Jasprit Bumrah's success across formats
cricket

'He's not invincible': Ian Bishop reveals reasons behind Jasprit Bumrah's success across formats

IPL 2021: Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said that Team India would be pleased to have someone like Bumrah who is sensational across all formats.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates.(IPL)

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah once again put his best foot forward against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter last week, as he registered figures of 14/1 in his 4 overs. Bumrah's spell was crucial in the sense that SRH had a target of 151 to chase, and David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had given the team a fantastic start.

Bumrah restricted the run flow in his four overs, which built pressure on SRH batsmen, and eventually, they fell short of the target by 13 runs.

IPL 2021, CSK vs RR - LIVE!

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said that Team India would be pleased to have someone like Bumrah who is sensational across all formats.

Bishop also explained the reasons behind his success.

"He has had at periods when he has not been at his best and he has gone for runs. So it's not like he is invincible," he said.

"But he has such a great understanding on when to bowl what - those slower balls, those off-cutters, when he goes for yorkers, when he pulls his lengths back," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KL Rahul urges fans to contribute to the cause of life-long spinal injury

CSK vs RR Live Score: Samson wins toss, RR elect to bowl against CSK

Muttiah Muralitharan discharged after undergoing angioplasty

'It backfired': Gambhir points out Morgan's 'massive gamble' against ABD

"That is similar to what Bhuvneshwar Kumar at his best can do, when he is in good rhythm, and he is thinking through.

"Maybe not as good as Bumrah, but close. Jasprit is amazing when he is in control. I cannot imagine how please Team India and Mumbai Indians are that guy is fit to play across all formats," Bishop signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP