IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Samson looks to prove his mettle against MS Dhoni
- CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 12 Updates: MS Dhoni-led CSK take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in 12th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 match.
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST
CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings in their previous match to record their first win of the season. Rajasthan Royals also won their first game of IPL 2021 when they defeated Delhi Capitals with a narrow margin. Sanju Samson would hope to outwit MS Dhoni when they take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium.
APR 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 12 – Chennai Super King vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous matches and would be looking to continue the momentum on Monday.
Muttiah Muralitharan discharged after undergoing angioplasty
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The 49-year-old former spinner, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, went for the planned procedure on Sunday.
'It backfired': Gambhir points out Morgan's 'massive gamble' against ABD
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:37 PM IST
IPL 2021: With Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders, RCB posted 204/4 in 20 overs against KKR, despite losing two wickets, including that of captain Virat Kohli, in the 2nd over itself.
'Women's cricket should focus on white-ball but Tests should not be forgotten'
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 03:39 PM IST
- The International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted Test status to each and every full-member women's team.
'What he's giving to the team is commendable': Pant lauds Dhawan
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST
In pursuit of a 195-run target, Dhawan not only provided a rollicking start to DC but also played a fiery knock of 92 runs off 49 balls before getting cleaned up by Jhye Richardson in the fifteenth over of DC’s chase.
IPL 2021: MI has adapted pretty well to Chennai wicket, says coach Jayawardene
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels neutral venues in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 make the tournament more exciting and interesting.
'Probably not'- Morgan reveals why Chakravarthy didn't bowl a second over vs KKR
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
- KKR skipper Eoin Morgan saved his best spinner on the day, Varun Chakravarthy, for later but the move didn't work out as well as he would have liked.
ICC announces 100 per cent Cricket Future Leaders Programme
ANI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:18 PM IST
It is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket across administration, coaching and officiating, broadcast, and journalism as well as marketing, digital and technology and events.
Muralitharan to be discharged today, to resume normal activities: Hospital
ANI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Muralitharan had undergone angioplasty here in Chennai on Sunday. The bowling legend had a stent fitted to unblock his artery.
'When he looks back, he will regret': Chopra on Rahul's poor strike-rate vs DC
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 03:42 PM IST
- Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul eventually scored 61 runs off 51 balls, at a strike-rate of 119.61, and was dismissed in the 16th over.
Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to face Rajasthan Royals in battle to gain momentum
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:35 PM IST
IPL 2021: It will be a battle between Chennai's bowling and RR's batting. Both teams won in contrasting styles in their last match but they are sure shit down the critics, who started criticising them after defeat in their opening game.
IPL 2021: Did well to keep Punjab Kings under 200, says Stoinis
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course to victory but Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side and Delhi Capitals registered an easy win on Sunday.
CSK vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
- CSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 12 Online: Here's how you can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match No. 12 today on Hotstar.
CSK Predicted XI vs RR - Two batting changes may be on the cards for CSK
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Two batting changes may be on the cards for CSK when they face RR.
'Started worrying about my technique': Shaw on return to form after Aus tour
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
- Prithvi Shaw revealed that he was worried about his technique after coming back from Australia and explained how he managed to overcome his demons.