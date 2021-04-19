IND USA
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score.(HT Archives)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Samson looks to prove his mettle against MS Dhoni

  • CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 12 Updates: MS Dhoni-led CSK take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in 12th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings in their previous match to record their first win of the season. Rajasthan Royals also won their first game of IPL 2021 when they defeated Delhi Capitals with a narrow margin. Sanju Samson would hope to outwit MS Dhoni when they take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium.


Get IPL 2021, CSK vs RR match Full Scorecard here:-

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 12 – Chennai Super King vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous matches and would be looking to continue the momentum on Monday.

cricket

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RR: Samson looks to prove his mettle against Dhoni

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 12 Updates: MS Dhoni-led CSK take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in 12th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 match.
Muttiah Muralitharan will be looking forward to work with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Bipul Sharma. (BCCI )
cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan discharged after undergoing angioplasty

PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The 49-year-old former spinner, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, went for the planned procedure on Sunday.
AB de Villiers smashed 76* in 34 balls.(IPL)
cricket

'It backfired': Gambhir points out Morgan's 'massive gamble' against ABD

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:37 PM IST
IPL 2021: With Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders, RCB posted 204/4 in 20 overs against KKR, despite losing two wickets, including that of captain Virat Kohli, in the 2nd over itself.
A bat, ball and stumps resting on a cricket ground. (Archive images)
cricket

'Women's cricket should focus on white-ball but Tests should not be forgotten'

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted Test status to each and every full-member women's team.
Shikhar Dhawan(IPL)
cricket

'What he's giving to the team is commendable': Pant lauds Dhawan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST
In pursuit of a 195-run target, Dhawan not only provided a rollicking start to DC but also played a fiery knock of 92 runs off 49 balls before getting cleaned up by Jhye Richardson in the fifteenth over of DC’s chase.
File Photo of MI head coach Mahela Jayawardena (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: MI has adapted pretty well to Chennai wicket, says coach Jayawardene

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels neutral venues in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 make the tournament more exciting and interesting.
Eoin Morgan and Varun Chakravarthy (right)(IPL/BCCI)
cricket

'Probably not'- Morgan reveals why Chakravarthy didn't bowl a second over vs KKR

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • KKR skipper Eoin Morgan saved his best spinner on the day, Varun Chakravarthy, for later but the move didn't work out as well as he would have liked.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/FIle Photo(REUTERS)
cricket

ICC announces 100 per cent Cricket Future Leaders Programme

ANI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 02:18 PM IST
It is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket across administration, coaching and officiating, broadcast, and journalism as well as marketing, digital and technology and events.
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan: File photo(REUTERS)
cricket

Muralitharan to be discharged today, to resume normal activities: Hospital

ANI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Muralitharan had undergone angioplasty here in Chennai on Sunday. The bowling legend had a stent fitted to unblock his artery.
KL Rahul (left) and Aakash Chopra.
cricket

'When he looks back, he will regret': Chopra on Rahul's poor strike-rate vs DC

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul eventually scored 61 runs off 51 balls, at a strike-rate of 119.61, and was dismissed in the 16th over.
Chennai Super Kings (IPL)
cricket

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to face Rajasthan Royals in battle to gain momentum

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:35 PM IST
IPL 2021: It will be a battle between Chennai's bowling and RR's batting. Both teams won in contrasting styles in their last match but they are sure shit down the critics, who started criticising them after defeat in their opening game.
DC batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (L), Marcus Stoinis (R)(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Did well to keep Punjab Kings under 200, says Stoinis

ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course to victory but Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side and Delhi Capitals registered an easy win on Sunday.
RR to face CSK in match 12 of IPL 2021.(IPL/BCCI)
cricket

CSK vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • CSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 12 Online: Here's how you can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match No. 12 today on Hotstar.
Chennai Super Kings(IPL)
cricket

CSK Predicted XI vs RR - Two batting changes may be on the cards for CSK

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Two batting changes may be on the cards for CSK when they face RR.
DC opener Prithvi Shaw plays a shot against CSK in IPL 2021 Match No. 2(PTI)
cricket

'Started worrying about my technique': Shaw on return to form after Aus tour

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Prithvi Shaw revealed that he was worried about his technique after coming back from Australia and explained how he managed to overcome his demons.
