‘He’s one of the best in the world, should be in Pakistan's WT20 squad’: Wasim Akram on Amir’s return

Former Pakistan captain and pace legend Wasim Akram feels that Mohammad Amir should be included in the national squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup, slated to be held in India later this year.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020 following a fallout with the Pakistan team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. He has maintained that he will not play for the national team until they remain in charge.

According to a PTI report, former captain Akram has told a TV channel that Amir should be in Pakistan’s World T20 squad stating that the latter is an experienced cricketer and can guide the younger players in the team.

“I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan's World T20 squad. In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers,” Wasim Akram told a TV channel, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Akram further said if Amir had decided to retire from Test cricket it was his own business and no one should take offence to that. The former also added that too much fuss was created over the left-arm bowler’s personal decisions in recent times.

“Other players have done it but no one says anything about them. So why Amir? …I think if he is available for other formats, he should be playing for Pakistan. Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal,” said Akram.

Akram also felt that the upcoming tour of England for a white ball series was the last chance for Misbah and Babar Azam to finalise their squad for the World T20 Cup in October.

“We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well,” he concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)