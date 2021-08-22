‘He’s preparing ready material & sending it to Team India’: Former Pak captain backs Dravid’s reapplication for NCA post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as Rahul Dravid’s two-year contract is about to end. However, a few media reports have claimed that the former India captain has reapplied for the position.

Several cricket pundits have backed Dravid’s re-joining as NCA chief as they believe his presence will continue to help in growth of budding cricketers. The former India skipper is highly applauded for providing a talented pool of youngsters that has fuelled the bench strength of Team India.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also feels that Dravid has taken a right step if he’s applied again for the post. Speaking on his YouTube video, the Butt said, “By working with the NCA, Dravid is not serving only junior Indian cricket. He recently took a team to Sri Lanka and they won a series (ODIs) over there. He is preparing ready material and sending it to the Indian team. I would say he is heading an industry that is supplying players to Indian cricket. What more than that do you want?”

Earlier, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had also stated that Indian cricket needs Dravid to serve at the NCA rather the national team as a head coach. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,

“The NCA coach is an important role for the growth and transition of upcoming players for international cricket. Probably a more important role that the Indian head coach. Countries with strong academies generally top the ICC ladders. Dravid must stay in that role. #cricket.”

Last month, Dravid toured Sri Lanka as the head coach of a second-string Indian side that won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the T20Is 1-2. There were speculations that he might replace Ravi Shastri as the latter’s tenure will come to an end after the T20 World Cup in UAE.

But now, the reports of his reapplication at least confirms that he still wants to continue to help the national cricket team by creating a robust supply line.