'He could be a direct swap for Maxwell or de Villiers': Coach Mike Hesson names RCB's 'power player' in IPL 2021

The presence of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the middle order makes Royal Challengers Bangalore one of the strongest batting sides in the IPL. While AB de Villiers has been with the franchise since 2011, Maxwell joined the two-time IPL finalists during the auction earlier this year. Together, they have bolstered RCB's middle order, the result of which was evident in their campaign in IPL 2021, which saw the team win five matches out of seven.

With big-hitting Kyle Jamieson to follow and the dynamic Virat Kohli at the top, RCB's batting can strike fear in any opposition, and when the IPL 2021 resumes, their batting is set to appear even more formidable with the addition of Tim David. The Australian batsman was one of the three newest players to join the RCB squad, as announced on Saturday.

David has played 15 T20Is, scoring 558 runs with four half-centuries with at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 158.42. David recently peeled off successive scores off 140*, 52* and 102 for Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup. If that doesn't suffice, playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, David tallied up 180 runs from six matches at an average of 45. Newly-appointed RCB coach Mike Hesson is excited to have David on board and feels he could be the perfect replacement for either Maxwell or de Villiers if need be.

"With Finn Allen leaving, we have decided to strengthen our middle-order possibilities, in terms of options, so Tim David has joined our squad. He is currently part of the Southern Brave [at the Hundred], he has been performing for Surrey and also Hobart Hurricanes in recent times - a power player. He could become a direct swap for either [Glenn] Maxwell or AB de Villiers if required, also gives us other options throughout the order," Hesson, who will also serve as RCB’s director of operations, said.

The additions come as a result of several players making themselves unavailable for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, which starts September 19. RCB have one more slot to fill, which Hesson revealed would be done in the coming days.

"We also have one [more] spot to fill, which we will be looking to do in the coming days. Yeah, it's been a busy period of time to be able to get that squad together, but delighted with the group we've got. Wanindu, Chameera and Tim David are certainly some high-quality players that will add to the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Christian. So that's seven of our eight overseas contingent," the RCB coach added.