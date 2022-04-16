He's saying ‘I’m here too': Former cricketers want Rahul Tripathi in Indian team

Rahul Tripathi's match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders created ripples in the Indian cricket fraternity. Former India cricketers Iran Pathan, Aakash Chopra, and Murali Kartik took note of Tripathi's breathtaking innings and hinted that the right-hander has done enough to present himself as a candidate for a spot in India's T20 side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the green track not aiding the spinners, Sunrisers' Tripathi took the KKR's spin-heavy bowling unit to the cleaners. Playing against his previous franchise, Tripathi smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a four followed by two back-to-back sixes in the eighth over, which yielded 18 runs. He brought his maiden fifty this season off just 21 balls.

Tripathi found an able ally in Markram, who smashed six fours and four sixes and when the former was out he took the onus upon himself to take his side over the line.

Here is how former India cricketers reacted to Rahul Tripathi's 71 off 37 balls against KKR

"Rahul Tripathi has been saying "Am Here Too" every year since he played for Rising Pune supergiants..what a knock," tweeted Murali Kartik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Rahul Tripathi is my favourite uncapped player for as long as he’s been playing the IPL. Keeps putting in the performances year after year…selfless…fully committed. May he get a chance to wear the India cap too," tweeted Aakash Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Every year Rahul Tripathi comes to IPL does his job quietly but surely. Most impressive Uncapped batter!" wrote Irfan Pathan.

Tripathi on Friday, also became the first uncapped cricketer to reach 1500 runs in IPL. He has been in stellar form for SRH this year. The right-hander, who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, has been a consistent performer in the IPL for quite some time now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had a breakthrough season with the Rising Pune Supergiants before moving to Rajasthan Royals. He then played some impactful knocks for KKR before being snapped up by SRH for a whopping ₹8.5 crore in the mega auction this year.