'He's selected because Ramiz Raja likes him': PAK legend's huge 'favouritism' claim on PCB chairman over T20 WC squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-November in Australia. While Shoaib Malik remained a notable absentee from the side, the the selectors continued to place their faith on the middle-order lineup of Khushil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali despite significant criticism from former cricketers over their form and inexperience. Additionally, Shan Masood was also added to the squad.

However, ex-Pakistan star and spin legend Saeed Ajmal was not too pleased with the selection of youngster Mohammad Haris in the side. The 21-year-old star, who also keeps wickets occasionally, was selected despite not having played a single T20I for the side so far; Haris has represented Pakistan in four ODIs but failed to impress, scoring only 10 runs with the highest score of 6.

Ajmal made a huge claim on the selection of Haris, suggesting that PCB chairman Ramiz Raja “likes” him – that being the reason for Haris' inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

“Mohammad Haris is selected because he is Ramiz Raja's choice, he is his favourite. Ramiz Raja likes him, that's why they kept him,” Ajmal said on his official YouTube channel.

“If you want to go by performance, Sarfaraz (Ahmed) has been performing well in the (domestic) T20s. You could have kept him in the reserves,” the spin legend further said.

Ajmal also suggested that the PCB could have taken a look at Sharjeel Khan for a place in the squad; the batter, however, last played for Pakistan in August 2021. Sharjeel has been among the runs in the National T20 Cup where he also scored an unbeaten century (107*) against Balochistan earlier this month.

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 23 but will play a seven-match T20I series against England at home prior to the coveted tournament, and will also travel to New Zealand to take part in a tri-series involving Bangladesh.

