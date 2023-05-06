'He's so far off, it's not even funny': NZ great's vicious take on Jaiswal vs Shaw as India's next opener

The 2023 Indian Premier League saw an emergence of many young players, with Yashasvi Jaiswal being one of the most prominent ones. Jaiswal is currently the second-highest run-getter in the season with 442 runs to his name in ten matches so far. What's more impressive in the case of the Rajasthan Royals' youngster is his strike rate, which is a brilliant 158.42. In fact, the fans are now urging the BCCI for Jaiswal's inclusion in the Indian team for the shortest format of the game. However, there's another Indian youngster who is quickly fading into oblivion with horrid outings in the season – Prithvi Shaw.

The right-handed batter's performances have been quite the opposite of Jaiswal; Shaw has only 40 runs in six matches and was eventually dropped by the Delhi Capitals; moreover, the side's head coach Ricky Ponting launched a brutal attack on the young opener, urging him to step his game up.

And so, while former Australia pacer Brett Lee raved about Yashasvi Jaiswal and stated that the RR youngster will play for India for “many years,” Styris immediately namedropped Prithvi Shaw as he compared the situations surrounding both players.

“I'm really impressed by his (Yashasvi Jaiswal) temperament, his strike rate is absolutely brilliant. He's got the right attitude. He's going to play for India for many, many years,” Lee told JioCinema ahead of the RR's game against Gujarat Titans on Friday night.

Styris, then, talked about Shaw after the anchor had mentioned his name during the debate.

“I know you used Prithvi Shaw's name here. All the competition of young players around… Shaw is so far off the pace, it's not even funny. He needs to work, he needs to go back to domestic cricket and the IPL, and work out on his game. He has to get himself fit and be indispensable,” Styris said.

The Delhi Capitals are enduring a poor outing in the 2023 season, having won only three of their nine matches in the tournament so far. The Capitals are at the bottom of the table, but could potentially climb to 8th spot if they register a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

