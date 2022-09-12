'He’s someone I’ve played under...': Aaron Finch wants Australia to appoint star batter as new ODI captain

Even though Cricket Australia (CA) are in no hurry to appoint the new One Day International (ODI) captain of the record-time World Cup winners, veteran batter Aaron Finch has backed his teammate to succeed him as the new leader of the Australian team. Senior batter Finch bowed out of the 50-over format after leading Australia to a comfortable series win over New Zealand. Under Finch's leadership, hosts Australia hammered the Black Caps 3-0 in the three-match bilateral series.

Finch, who has announced his retirement from ODIs after playing the final match of the New Zealand series, will continue to lead Australia in the shortest format of the game. The Australian white-ball team is more focused on the title defence of the reigning T20I world champions. Defending champions Australia are the hosts of the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20. Finch had guided Australia to its maiden World Cup title in 2021.

Sharing his views on Triple M radio, Finch opined that Cricket Australia should overturn David Warner's captaincy ban. Finch feels an 'unbelievable tactical captain' like Warner should lead Australia in the 50-over format. "I think CA (Cricket Australia) I think are revisiting what that looks like. He’s someone I’ve played under a few times for Australia when he’s had the opportunity to captain, and he’s been fantastic. He’s an unbelievable tactical captain and someone who at the time the guys loved playing under," Finch said.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure of what CA’s position is on it. But would I like to see it overturned? (Yes) … he’s someone who, you do your time and he’s well and truly done that I think,” he added. Finch played 146 ODI matches for Australia from 2013 to 2022. The veteran Australian opener smashed 5,406 for the record-time World Cup winners in the 50-over format.

