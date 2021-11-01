T20 World Cup: ‘High time BCCI looks into their scheduling’ - Ex-Indian captain backs Kohli and co. after loss to NZ

Former Indian skipper Kris Srikkanth backed the Indian players after the side faced a second-successive defeat in the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday. A week after India's 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli and co. went down to New Zealand by 8 wickets and now find themselves on the verge of being knocked out of this year's edition.

After putting only 110/7 on the board, India conceded the target in merely 14.2 overs, as New Zealand cruised to their first victory of the campaign.

Srikkanth, seemingly reiterating Jasprit Bumrah's comments on bio-bubble fatigue in the post-match press conference, stressed the seriousness of mental fatigue and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a closer look at scheduling.

“I totally back the players, mental fatigue is a real thing and it's high time @BCCI looks into their scheduling and make sure they take care of all the players, I back the Indian players and its high time we take care of them!” Srikkanth wrote on Monday on his official Twitter profile.

Team India has been on the road since June earlier this year when the side took part in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England. A majority of Indian players in the T20 World Cup squad were also a part of the Test series against England in August-September later, and they immediately switched to T20 mode in the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League, which ended on October 15.

Days after the final, India opened their campaign in the T20 World Cup after taking part in two warm-up games against England and Australia.

Bumrah had earlier said that players "need a break" and that it plays on the back of their mind.

"Absolutely, you need a break," Bumrah said when asked about the limited time period to recover from the action in the IPL 2021.

"Sometimes you miss your family after being on the road for 6 months. All of that sometimes plays on the back of your mind. But when you are on the field, you don't think about all of those things. You don't control all of those things the scheduling and all and what tournament is played when."