Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Highest, biggest, fastest: Full list of records India shattered with huge win against Scotland in T20 World Cup
cricket

Highest, biggest, fastest: Full list of records India shattered with huge win against Scotland in T20 World Cup

After India's rampaging win against Scotland which took their net run rate above New Zealand and Afghanistan, here's a look at the records Virat Kohli and Co. shattered during the clash.
India's KL Rahul, right, celebrates with batting partner Rohit Sharma after hitting a boundary plays a shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(AP)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 07:58 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India on Friday showed the world what they are truly capable of. The ruthlessness with which the bowlers skittled Scotland for 85 in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match and the ruthlessness with which the batters chased down the target in 6.3 overs to take their net run rate above New Zealand and Afghanistan reiterated why they entered the tournaments as favourites. Even though the script hasn't quite played out according to plan, they still continue to shatter new records.

And the story was no different during the Scotland encounter in Dubai. For starters, After losing 6 tosses in T20Is, the third-highest streak for an Indian captain, Virat Kohli finally won the toss and elected to bowl first. Courtest of a three-wicket haul each by Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja, Scotland were skittled for 85. In response, Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) and KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) powered the side over the line with 8 wickets and 13.3 overs to spare.

Also Read | Jadeja's incredible ‘will pack bags’ reply to journalist in press conference storms internet

After this rampaging win, here's a look at the records Virat Kohli and Co. shattered during the clash.

1) Winning with most balls to spare for India in T20Is: In terms of winning a T20I with most balls remaining, this was India's best performance yet.

RELATED STORIES

81 vs Scotland, Dubai 2021

59 vs UAE, Mirpur 2016

41 vs Zimbabwe, Harare 2016

2) Winning with most balls to spare in T20 World Cups: In terms of registering the biggest win by balls remaining in an ICC T20 World Cup match, the eight-wicket triumph was India's third-best yet

Biggest wins in T20 World Cups in terms of balls to spare

3) Highest Powerplay totals in T20 World Cups: Courtesy of the highly successful opening pair of Sharma and Rahul, the 2007 champions powered to their fifth-best PP score yet in T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Sehwag names 5 players India should groom for next T20 World Cup in Australia

Highest Powerplay totals in T20 World Cups

4) Highest Powerplay totals for India in T20Is: 82/2 after 6 overs is India's best-ever Powerplay score yet in a T20I match.

Highest Powerplay totals for India in T20Is

5) Fastest 50s in T20 World Cups (balls): KL Rahul continued his fantastic run in the tournament by taking the Scottish bowlers to the cleaners and smashed yet another T20I fifty. In terms of ball taken, it turned out to be the fifth-quickest in the T20 World Cup history.

Fastest 50s in T20 World Cups (balls)

6) Lowest totals against India in T20 World Cups: Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland's 85 all-out in 17.4 overs was the second-lowest total by a team against India in a T20 WC match.

Lowest totals against India in T20 World Cups
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jadeja's incredible ‘will pack bags’ reply in press conference storms internet

Sehwag names 5 players India should groom for next T20 World Cup in Australia

Australia must control their own fate at T20 World Cup: Finch

T20 World Cup: India thrash Scotland to retain glimmer of hope
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP