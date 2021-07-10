'Himself a very disciplined individual': de Silva lauds India for appointing Rahul Dravid as U-19 coach

The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a limited overs series from next week. The Indian team is full of youngsters and new faces as the seniors are in England for the upcoming Test series and Covid-19 protocols made it impossible for them to return after the WTC Final.

Many youngsters in the team have come through the ranks of U-19 cricket and have played under the supervision of Rahul Dravid, who was chosen as coach for the team in Sri Lanka. Dravid has been in charge of India's world-famous pipeline of producing young talents and he has done a great job of it. India's historic win in Australia was a testament to the bench strength and a lot of that credit goes to Dravid.

Also Read | 'Hope he's learnt his lesson': Ex-India coach says Shaw needs to stay 'grounded'

Sri Lanka legend and 1996 World Cup star Aravinda de Silva hailed the Indian cricket administration for putting Dravid in charge of the U-19 team.

“When Rahul was appointed as the U-19 coach, I felt India did a great job. I’ve been trying to convince Mahela to take charge of our U-19 team for a long time, but I was not so successful in doing so,” said De Silva during a media interaction.

De Silva said that Dravid himself is a 'very disciplined individual' and that has allowed him to train the youngsters in a similar way.

Also Read | India-SL series rescheduled after Covid cases in Sri Lanka camp

"The U-19 stage is where the foundation is. And if you lay the foundation right, it becomes so much easier to progress from thereon because that's where I feel you'll be able to learn about the necessary discipline, knowledge and strategy and related matters.

“So once you have the foundation laid by someone like Rahul, who’s himself a very disciplined individual, the right kind of knowledge and discipline required at that young age will be enforced.

“And of course, it’s important for them to have someone who has been their hero as their coach. That really helps these guys to progress and build their careers from thereon,” the Lanka great said.