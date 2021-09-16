Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'His form has been fluctuating': Ashish Nehra says everyone will have eyes on Hardik Pandya in IPL 2021
cricket

'His form has been fluctuating': Ashish Nehra says everyone will have eyes on Hardik Pandya in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya has not been in the best of forms over the past few months. But can he fire for Mumbai Indians when IPL 2021 season resumes?
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
File image of Ashish Nehra.(Hindustan Times)

India allrounder Hardik Pandya has not been in the best of forms for the past few months. The right-handed batsman was not among the runs in the limited-overs series against England and he also struggled in the first phase of IPL 2021 to get runs on the board. Pandya's struggle continued in Sri Lanka where he scored just 19 runs in 3 ODIs and then scored just 10 runs in one T20I.

Pandya has also still not returned full-time as a bowler which further makes it important for him to score runs. Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes that due to his fluctuating form, the MI allrounder will have all eyes on him when the IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE from September 19th.

Also read: Twitter explodes after Virat Kohli decides to step down as India's T20I captain post T20 World Cup in UAE, Oman

"Everyone has their eyes on him [Hardik Pandya]. I am not saying that he must always bowl all four overs, but if he can complement Kieron Pollard and bowl a couple of overs, that will be a huge plus for the team," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

RELATED STORIES

"With the bat, he is an impact player. His form has been fluctuating over the last year, but he is a player who can change things quickly. So, Mumbai Indians would really want him to fire," he added.

"The role Kieron Pollard has played in the past few years is commendable. The way he carries himself on the field and even along with his teammates is really good to see considering that he is an overseas player. When runs come out from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard it could put even the big teams in trouble," Nehra signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I have no idea about change in leadership: Babar Azam

Twitter explodes after Virat Kohli decides to step down as T20I captain post WC

Kohli gives up T20I captaincy: Three takeaways from India skipper's announcement

Virat Kohli explains why he will step down as T20 captain: Read full statement
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP