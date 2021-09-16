'His form has been fluctuating': Ashish Nehra says everyone will have eyes on Hardik Pandya in IPL 2021

India allrounder Hardik Pandya has not been in the best of forms for the past few months. The right-handed batsman was not among the runs in the limited-overs series against England and he also struggled in the first phase of IPL 2021 to get runs on the board. Pandya's struggle continued in Sri Lanka where he scored just 19 runs in 3 ODIs and then scored just 10 runs in one T20I.

Pandya has also still not returned full-time as a bowler which further makes it important for him to score runs. Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes that due to his fluctuating form, the MI allrounder will have all eyes on him when the IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE from September 19th.

"Everyone has their eyes on him [Hardik Pandya]. I am not saying that he must always bowl all four overs, but if he can complement Kieron Pollard and bowl a couple of overs, that will be a huge plus for the team," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

"With the bat, he is an impact player. His form has been fluctuating over the last year, but he is a player who can change things quickly. So, Mumbai Indians would really want him to fire," he added.

"The role Kieron Pollard has played in the past few years is commendable. The way he carries himself on the field and even along with his teammates is really good to see considering that he is an overseas player. When runs come out from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard it could put even the big teams in trouble," Nehra signed off.

