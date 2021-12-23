Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
History-maker Ajaz Patel dropped from NZ squad for upcoming Bangladesh Tests; here's how fans and experts reacted

Ajaz Patel created history in the second and final Test against India earlier this month, becoming the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to scalp 10 wickets in one innings.
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel(AP)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 07:35 AM IST
New Zealand announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which starts from January 1 in Mount Maunganui. 

Kane Williamson, who didn't feature in New Zealand's last Test against India, will not be a part of the series due to his injury as Tom Latham dons the captaincy responsibilities in his absence. 

However, the omission of Ajaz Patel from the squad has got the fans talking, creating a buzz on social media platforms. 

Ajaz had created history in the second and final Test against India earlier this month, becoming the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to scalp 10 wickets in one innings. 

Many even compared the spinner with India batter Karun Nair, who despite scoring a triple ton against England failed to find a spot in India's line-up in the red-ball format.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was the lone spinner in the 13-man squad.

"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India. However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Patel's omission. 

