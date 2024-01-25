close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test

Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test

AFP |
Jan 25, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test

Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva led a West Indies fightback in the middle session of the second Test to reach 145-5 against Australia at the Gabba on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

Hodge and wicketkeeper Da Silva came together at the start of the second session with the West Indies in huge trouble at 64-5.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

But the pair dug in and put on an 81-run partnership to take the visitors to tea on the first day without further loss.

Hodge was not out 44 and Da Silva was unbeaten on 37 at the break, the two West Indians mixing resolute defence with some exciting shot-making to give their side some hope.

Mitchell Starc took three wickets in the first session to put Australia in control at the first break.

Starc bowled with pace and aggression as he claimed his 350th Test wicket but he was helped by some poor shots from the West Indies batsmen, most of whom were playing in a day-night Test for the first time.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first on a hot day under clear skies, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite would have been hoping to get the visitors off to a good start at the top of the order.

However, he looked unsettled and fell for four in the eighth over when he played at a Josh Hazlewood delivery outside off stump and got an edge to keeper Alex Carey.

Fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul had looked more comfortable at the other end and he and an aggressive Kirk McKenzie started to move the score along.

But McKenzie, who scored 21 from 25 balls, tried one big shot too many and got a thick edge off Pat Cummins to first slip, where Usman Khawaja took a sharp chance high to his right.

Chanderpaul (21) was next to go when he edged Starc to Steve Smith at second slip to leave the West Indies struggling at 54-3.

That was soon 57-3 when Alick Athanaze became Starc's 350th Test wicket, caught behind by Carey for eight.

Khawaja got his second catch when Greaves edged Starc to first slip with the dinner break just four balls away.

But the second session belonged to the West Indies, with Hodge and Da Silva resolute in the face of the Australian attack.

acd/kma/pbt

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs England Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On