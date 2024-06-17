 Honda India Talent Cup: Impressive performance by Honda Racing India Team Riders in Race 2 of Round 1 | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Honda India Talent Cup: Impressive performance by Honda Racing India Team Riders in Race 2 of Round 1

ANI |
Jun 17, 2024 01:35 PM IST

The young guns raced their finest to grab laurels in the championship, showing utmost confidence, and riding with poise on the racetrack. Today's Race 2 was an exciting spectacle of action and excitement highlighted by Chennai's Shyam Shundar emerging as the undisputed leader of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category displaying his best skills on the track. Additionally, the race today also witnessed a crash involving three riders

Chennai [India], : The young riders of the Honda Racing India team showcased a thrilling display of racing prowess in Race 2 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Sunday.

Honda India Talent Cup: Impressive performance by Honda Racing India Team Riders in Race 2 of Round 1
Honda India Talent Cup: Impressive performance by Honda Racing India Team Riders in Race 2 of Round 1

The young guns raced their finest to grab laurels in the championship, showing utmost confidence, and riding with poise on the racetrack. Sunday's Race 2 was an exciting spectacle of action and excitement highlighted by Chennai's Shyam Shundar emerging as the undisputed leader of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category displaying his best skills on the track. Additionally, the race today also witnessed a crash involving three riders.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Drawing on his previous racing experience and incorporating lessons learned, Shyam competed fiercely and emerged victorious, securing the first position with a total race time of 5:46.716. As the race progressed, Shyam executed thrilling manoeuvres that had everyone on the edge of their seats, overtaking Mohsin P and Rakshith S Dave with precision and skill. Starting from a challenging position, he steadily climbed up the ranks, strategically biding his time for the right moment to change the dynamic of the race. His strategic approach and resilience enabled him to maintain his lead and ultimately secure the first position. His victory is a testament to his skill, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Mohsin P the 22-year-old from Mallapuram and Rakshith S Dave, the 16-year-old from Chennai also put on a spectacular show of racing today at the track. Mohsin showcased exceptional speed and strategic expertise, ultimately clinching the second position after a gripping battle with Rakshith. With a precise move into the lead, Mohsin P secured the runner-up spot, clocking in with a race time of 5:47.106.

Rakshith S Dave, not far behind, narrowly missed the second spot by just 0.700 seconds, finishing in third place with an impressive race time of 5:47.806. Despite a challenging start that saw him drop from pole position to seventh in the opening lap, Rakshith demonstrated remarkable resilience and racing prowess, steadily climbing back up the ranks to secure his podium finish.

The trio's outstanding results highlight the Honda Racing India Team's strength and the promising future of Indian motorsports.

Unfortunately, three riders, Raheesh Khatri, Vignesh Pothu and AS James could not finish the race as they met with a crash in lap 3. Additionally, Siddesh Sawant from Kolhapur was unable to participate in this round due to health reasons.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cricket News / Honda India Talent Cup: Impressive performance by Honda Racing India Team Riders in Race 2 of Round 1
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On