Chennai [India], : The young riders of the Honda Racing India team showcased a thrilling display of racing prowess in Race 2 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Sunday. Honda India Talent Cup: Impressive performance by Honda Racing India Team Riders in Race 2 of Round 1

The young guns raced their finest to grab laurels in the championship, showing utmost confidence, and riding with poise on the racetrack. Sunday's Race 2 was an exciting spectacle of action and excitement highlighted by Chennai's Shyam Shundar emerging as the undisputed leader of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category displaying his best skills on the track. Additionally, the race today also witnessed a crash involving three riders.

Drawing on his previous racing experience and incorporating lessons learned, Shyam competed fiercely and emerged victorious, securing the first position with a total race time of 5:46.716. As the race progressed, Shyam executed thrilling manoeuvres that had everyone on the edge of their seats, overtaking Mohsin P and Rakshith S Dave with precision and skill. Starting from a challenging position, he steadily climbed up the ranks, strategically biding his time for the right moment to change the dynamic of the race. His strategic approach and resilience enabled him to maintain his lead and ultimately secure the first position. His victory is a testament to his skill, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Mohsin P the 22-year-old from Mallapuram and Rakshith S Dave, the 16-year-old from Chennai also put on a spectacular show of racing today at the track. Mohsin showcased exceptional speed and strategic expertise, ultimately clinching the second position after a gripping battle with Rakshith. With a precise move into the lead, Mohsin P secured the runner-up spot, clocking in with a race time of 5:47.106.

Rakshith S Dave, not far behind, narrowly missed the second spot by just 0.700 seconds, finishing in third place with an impressive race time of 5:47.806. Despite a challenging start that saw him drop from pole position to seventh in the opening lap, Rakshith demonstrated remarkable resilience and racing prowess, steadily climbing back up the ranks to secure his podium finish.

The trio's outstanding results highlight the Honda Racing India Team's strength and the promising future of Indian motorsports.

Unfortunately, three riders, Raheesh Khatri, Vignesh Pothu and AS James could not finish the race as they met with a crash in lap 3. Additionally, Siddesh Sawant from Kolhapur was unable to participate in this round due to health reasons.

