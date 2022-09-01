Hong Kong star Kinchit Shah proposes to girlfriend after Asia Cup match vs India in touching video - Watch

Hong Kong made a pretty good case of themselves in their Asia Cup match against giants India. Chasing a target of 193, Hong Kong left India captain Rohit Sharma with a frown on his face after they smashed over 90 runs in the last eight overs of the match. One of the batters who led their charge was Kinchit Shah and he ended up making a special day in his career even more in his personal life as well by proposing to his girlfriend after the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She said YES! A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India. A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together,” the Asian Cricket Council said in a tweet alongwith the video of the proposal.

Earlier, the Hong Kong stars won former India captain Virat Kohli with a gift that they gave him after the mach. Kohli may not be at his best over the past few months, but the 33-year-old batter continues to remain an inspiration for many budding cricketers around the world – and it was validated again on Wednesday when after the game, he was at the receiving end of a special gesture from the Hong Kong players. The team gifted Kohli with a national team jersey with a heartwarming message for the Indian cricketer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Before going out to bat, I told Rohit and Rishabh...': Suryakumar reveals chat with teammates before Hong Kong blitz

"Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong Kong," the message said. Kohli posted the picture of the jersey on his official Instagram profile, writing, “Thank you @hkcricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail