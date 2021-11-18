'Hope he sends me signed WWE belt' - WWE fan Venkatesh Iyer makes special request to 'childhood hero'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday introduced Team India's debutant Venkatesh Iyer through a special video on social media where he talked about various topics from his welcome into the Indian dressing room to his bond with 'buddy' Avesh Khan. And among the many topics included his special request for WWE superstar The Undertaker.

In the video, Iyer admitted that he has been a huge fan of WWE and hopes that The Undertaker takes a look at the video and sends him a signed WWE belt.

“Undertaker is one of my childhood heroes. I am a big fan of WWE and Undertaker. I really hope that he sees this video and sends me a signed WWE belt,” Iyer told BCCI.

The three-time World heavyweight champion officially retired from WWE back in June 2020, although he did make his last appearance in November, during Survivor Series, which commemorated thirty years since his debut in the industry.

Talking about Iyer, who made the squad on the back of an impressive second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE followed by decent shows in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, he was handed his debut cap by newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid.

He was brought into the XI as an all-rounder with the selectors keen to look for Hardik Pandya's replacement, but did not get an opportunity to bowl and scored a first-ball boundary before getting dismissed in the very next while looking to hit a reverse scoop.

India won the opener against New Zealand in Jaipur by 5 wickets, chasing the target of 165 with two balls to spare.

Iyer will hopeful of retaining his place in the XI for the second T20I which will be played in Ranchi on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON