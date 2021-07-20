'Hopefully we do it again for MS': Suresh Raina wants CSK to win IPL 2021 trophy for Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was not at his best in Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. A key player of the team Suresh Raina was also not present at the CSK camp last year and the franchise had their worst season ever. For the first time ever in IPL history, CSK had failed to make it to the playoffs last year.

With Dhoni retiring from international cricket, and not being at his best form with the bat, questions were raised whether he would be retained as captain in the 2021 season. Dhoni stuck to CSK in 2021 and proved the doubters wrong.

While Dhoni's batting still lacked finesse, he was excellent as a captain and led the team well in IPL 2021. At the point when the Indian Premier League 2021 season was halted due to the rising number of Covid cases in the tournament's bio-bubble, Chennai Super Kings were sitting strong at 2nd position in the table.

And now, as the remainder of the IPL season is drawing closer, CSK's Suresh Raina said that he wants his team to win the trophy for Dhoni this year.

"Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him. I think the way we were playing this year, we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other's success. He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj in the side, we had the momentum. Hopefully, we can do it again this year for MS," Raina said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

“We’ve played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. I think it's just the emotion and on top of that we have that respect for each other. I have learned a lot from him and he is like a big brother to me," he added.

"We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well but the respect we have for each other is immense," he signed off.