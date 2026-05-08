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How a ‘tattoo’ keeps reminding GT tearaway pacer Ashok Sharma that ‘everything is possible in the world’

While he has a long way to go, the 23-year-old has put on view some extraordinary pace, something not so common in cricket.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 05:32 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma has become a household name in India thanks to his really fast bowling in the ongoing Indian Premier League. He has often clocked 150 kmph, and his fastest delivery to date has been 154.2 kmph against Rajasthan Royals last month. Dhruv Jurel was at the receiving end.

He has definitely got pace.(AP)

And then bowling fast is not everything. Line and length are even more important, and that’s something Ashok needs to work on, and he is working on. As far as the 23-year-old is concerned, nothing is impossible for him. He has the word ‘Impossible’ tattooed on the inside of his left arm, and the interesting thing about that is that the first two letters — I and m — are struck off. So, it's actually ‘possible’. What it means is that everything is possible, not impossible. His motto!

Also Read: Why Kohli looked at pitch after getting bowled by Prince; Manjrekar gives Tendulkar example to demystify his ‘reaction’

Ashok, who plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, has previously been with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, however, he didn’t get any game time there. This season, at last, he made his IPL debut.

Ashok has featured in six games so far and has taken six wickets, but more often than not he has been taken to the cleaners by opposition batsmen, as suggests his economy rate of 10.86. But he is not deterred and hopes to get better. “I had a dream to play [at the highest level], and I feel it is steadily being fulfilled. Obviously, the best is yet to come; I am just learning to contribute to the team, but I am putting in all my effort,” he said.

On Saturday, once again GT take on RR this season, but this time at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where Ashok has played a lot of cricket. Maybe tomorrow will be his day. He has already impressed with his pace, and now’s the time for executing the right lines and lengths.

 
Ashok Sharma rajasthan royals indian premier league gujarat titans
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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