'How a team like that can be allowed in an ICC event is hard to see': Paine on Afghanistan's T20 World Cup participation

Not long after Cricket Australia decided that they might be forced to call off the one-off Test against Afghanistan if women are not allowed to pursue a career in sports under the Taliban regime, captain of Australia's Test team Tim Paine feels teams might be reluctant to play against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan named its squad for the T20 World Cup, with Rashid Khan as captain but the all-rounder stepped down from the post, indicating the turmoil the board finds itself in. Furthermore, Paine is surprised that the ICC is yet to make a statement of any kind on the entire development.

"I don't think we want to be associated with countries that are taking opportunities or things off literally half their population. It's sad," Paine said on his SEN radio show.

"We've heard nothing from the ICC, which is fascinating given there is a T20 World Cup in just over a month's time. I'd imagine it's impossible [for Afghanistan to take part] if teams are pulling out of playing against them and governments are not letting them travel to our shores.

The Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, which was to be played in Hobart from November 27 is all but scrapped as of this moment, as Paine remains skeptical of Afghanistan's participation at the ICC event, where they are pooled with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and runner up of Group A Qualifying and winner of Group B qualifying.

"How a team like that can be allowed to play in an ICC-sanctioned event is going to be very, very hard to see," Paine added.