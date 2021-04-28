'How are they going to perform?': Brian Lara 'very worried' about Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

Brian Lara has expressed concern over the Mumbai Indians, saying the defending champions are lacking confidence and that the added duty of travelling from one venue to another for a series of matches will only make things more cumbersome for the defending champions. MI have played all five of their matches in IPL 2021 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they have won two and lost three.

Also Read | ‘That contribution was missing’: Sehwag slams Punjab Kings' batting against KKR

With four points from five matches, MI have found it tough with the bat at the Chepauk, where scoring runs haven't been easy for teams. The five-time champions now move to Delhi to play their next four matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Lara believing that adapting to a different venue won't be easy for Rohit Sharma's team.

Also Read | IPL 2021, Live Score and Updates: CSK vs SRH

"I mean, it's such a tournament that it’s so hard to say. I think the teams that are winning, like RCB, they will go to every venue with confidence. I think teams without confidence will see venues as a problem, they would see pitches as a problem," Lara said on Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live.

Also Read | ‘Clarity of mind and plans has worked for me so far’: Jaydev Unadkat

MI began their campaign with a two-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, followed by back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, in the next two games – against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings – the defending champions faced rather comprehensive defeats, by six and nine wickets respectively.

Their first match at Delhi will be against Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 on Thursday, but based on current form, Lara is worried about MI's performance. "I'm worried about Mumbai Indians. They are now going to another venue, which again, is a bit sluggish. How are they going to perform? I'm very, very worried about the double champions," the former West Indies captain pointed out.