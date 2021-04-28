‘That contribution was missing’: Sehwag slams Punjab Kings for failing to ‘sort out’ their batting resources

Punjab Kings on Monday went through a horrendous batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 Match 21 in Ahmedabad. Put to bat first, KL Rahul & Co were restricted to 124 for 9 as none of the batters could score more than 31 runs. In reply, Eoin Morgan fired an unbeaten 47 and stitched a 66-run fourth-wicket stand with Rahul Tripathi (41) to help KKR win the game by 5 wickets.

Despite having some big guns of the game, PBKS failed to post a challenging score against the Knight Riders. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined that the KL Rahul-led side was outstanding with the ball but they need to work out on their batting structure.

“Punjab need to sort out their resources, especially when they are batting first. No doubt Punjab bowled very well. They also produced a brilliant performance with the ball against Mumbai Indians in their last game. But the most important factor for them is their batting,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag further pointed out that PBKS batsmen failed to contribute which restricted them from posting a big total in the game against KKR.

“They need to make sure that their hard-hitters need to play well which will eventually make them consistent in winning games. They have the firepower to score 200-plus runs. Even if two out of their four batsmen click at right time, they can change completely change the game,” he said.

“We call CSK as one of the best teams because once their batters gain form, all of them can be seen contributing. That contribution of 20-30 runs from each batter was missing in the case of Punjab Kings. None of them contributed,” Sehwag added.