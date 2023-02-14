How boardroom brainstorming helped RCB ace first-ever WPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took an aggressive yet confident approach in acquiring a team that is a mix of youth and experience during the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday in Mumbai.

Backed with strong homework, research, and scouting over months, RCB had a clear-cut plan going into the auction of the first-ever edition of the WPL. Sticking to the strategy of giving shape to a bold squad, RCB opened their innings with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women’s cricket leagues in the world.

Following the acquisition of the two-time ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, the team proceeded to add notable international names to their squad including the Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry (INR 1.70 CR), and medium pacer Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), England’s skipper Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh) and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh).

The young and emerging talented wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh (INR 1.90 crore) and right-arm pacer Renuka Singh (INR 1.50 crore) were among the significant Indian additions to RCB’s star-studded roster.

In line with their commitment to giving more chances to raw talents from India, as emphasised by Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, RCB also signed wrist-spinner Asha Shobana (INR 10 Lakh), promising off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (INR 10 Lakh) and all-rounder Kanika Ahuja (INR 35 Lakh).

Speaking about the first-ever WPL auction, Prathmesh Mishra, chairman, RCB said, “Buying a women’s team was always on the cards for RCB and we started outting the puzzles together months in advance before the WPL team tender. Appointing former India cricketer Vanitha VR as our scout was a key in that process. She comes with huge experience and knowledge of the domestic circuit as well as the contemporary cricketers from world over. Her inputs and our “RCB Hinterland” scouting process together ensured we started our evaluation process way ahead of time. However, with the lack of readily available data on women’s cricket, we had to put the prospective players through multiple scouting layers, we believe in mutiple eyes, multiple times as our guiding principle, before shortlistingthe top 100 names, who would be the best fit for RCB’s Play Bold philosophy.

“Smriti Mandhana was at the center of this plan and I am glad that we have nailed a team comprising of experienced and bold players who not only represent a champion’s mindset but also resonate our core brand philosophy of going all out. The mix of the young and dynamic talents will give us the flexibility to experiment and take bold approaches. The reactions that we have been receiving since the auction from our fans have been phenomenal and I am happy that we could achieve what we had set out for. And now is the time to get cracking with an amazing maiden season of WPL Season.”

