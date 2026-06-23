'How can you hate a 15-year-old?' Ashwin explodes at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi backlash after Dambulla fracas

Legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came out strongly on Tuesday in support of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, condemning the criticism and online hate directed at the 15-year-old following the controversy in Dambulla last week. Ashwin questioned how people could target a child over an on-field incident and warned against confusing constructive criticism with personal attacks, urging fans to allow the youngster to enjoy cricket and develop without the burden of relentless scrutiny.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in an altercation in Dambulla last week(SLC)

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Sooryavanshi, who could potentially make his India debut in the T20I series against Ireland on Friday, found himself at the centre of controversy last week after being involved in a verbal and physical altercation with Sri Lanka A players following India A's Super Over defeat in Dambulla. Although the BCCI chose not to take any action against the wonderkid and moved on from the incident, it sparked a wave of online criticism, something Ashwin struggled to understand given the outrage over a single episode.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, he said: “All we can do is talk with hate. And what happens then? If the person we are hating eventually reads those things, it might affect them a little. But what do we achieve by talking like that? That is why I am saying this. How can you hate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?”

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{{^usCountry}} The former India cricketer also questioned the demand for greater maturity from a teenager who has not yet played international cricket. Ashwin reminded fans that age and experience should be taken into account before passing judgement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former India cricketer also questioned the demand for greater maturity from a teenager who has not yet played international cricket. Ashwin reminded fans that age and experience should be taken into account before passing judgement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Tell me, how can anyone hate him? And everyone is saying, ‘This kid should have shown maturity.’ He should have spoken with more maturity. Have we forgotten that we too were children once? Have we forgotten that there are children like that in our own families? This is a very dangerous trend.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tell me, how can anyone hate him? And everyone is saying, ‘This kid should have shown maturity.’ He should have spoken with more maturity. Have we forgotten that we too were children once? Have we forgotten that there are children like that in our own families? This is a very dangerous trend.” {{/usCountry}}

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It was later reported that Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage had been sledging Sooryavanshi since the first meeting between the two sides on June 9 and continued doing so during the second encounter as well. Sri Lanka Cricket subsequently reprimanded Halambage for his conduct.

Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, moved on quickly from the episode. Facing the same opposition in the tri-nation one-day series final, he responded in emphatic fashion with a blistering 94 off just 29 balls, helping India A clinch the title.

Following the tournament, the teenager travelled to Ireland for the upcoming T20I series. Ahead of the contest, Ashwin made a heartfelt appeal to supporters and critics alike.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a cricketer. He performs for us. He is an entertainer with immense skill. Forget his family, his well-wishers, his fans and the team management for a moment. As a lover of the sport, I just want him to enjoy cricket and play without pressure.

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“After playing cricket for so many years, I’ve realised that playing freely, without baggage, is one of the hardest things to do. As long as we can give him that freedom, let him enjoy himself. Whether he succeeds or fails doesn’t matter. The way he plays is a spectacle. Let the kid enjoy himself.”

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