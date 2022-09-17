'How can you think that PCB can disown Shaheen': Ramiz Raja's blunt reaction to Shahid Afridi's claim - Watch

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, earlier this week, sparked quite a controversy in Pakistan cricket when he alleged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not taking care of their star pacer Shaheen Afridi in his rehabilitation process, before adding that the cricketer reached London spending his own money. Following the big claim, other veteran cricketers like Wasim Akram too lashed out at the board. But PCB chief Ramiz Raja put an end to these controversial claims on Friday.

Speaking to Samaa TV in an interview, Afridi had said, "When I talk about Shaheen… that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own.”

However, Ramiz, during his conversation with on his YouTube channel on Friday, called it an “unfortunate controversy” and reminded fans how PCB's medical team had worked day and night when Mohammad Rizwan had fallen ill last year during the T20 World Cup.

“How can you even think that PCB can disown Shaheen Afridi? It is beyond my understanding. It’s an unfortunate controversy. When Mohammad Rizwan fell ill during the T20 World Cup last year, our doctors panel went out of their way to ensure he played the final. Players are the most important stakeholders for us. They must have been some issue with regard to his accommodation or hotel room, but we have definitely not left Shaheen in the lurch," he said.

Earlier on Friday, PCB had released a statement saying that the left-arm pacer is “making excellent progress in his rehabilitation” before adding that they have always made arrangements for the “medical care and rehabilitation of all its players.”

“The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” read the statement. “It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment.”

