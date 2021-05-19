‘How cool it would be to play in a World Cup’: Jos Buttler recalls Ganguly, Dravid tons in 1999 WC against Sri Lanka

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has revealed how some of the Indian batting greats had left a deep impact in his mind while growing up. The England cricketer recalled the encounter between India and Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup in Taunton in which the duo of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly slammed big hundreds to set up an easy win for the men-in-blue.

After put to bat first, India lost an early wicket as pacer Chaminda Vaas cleaned up opener Sadagoppan Ramesh in the opening over. Dravid then joined Ganguly in the middle and the duo left no stones unturned in frustrating the Sri Lankan bowlers.

They had stitched a mammoth partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket as India posted a mammoth total of 373 for 6. Ganguly had scored 183 off 158 balls while Dravid slammed a 129-ball 145. In reply, the Arjuna Ranatunga’s Sri Lanka were bowled out on 216 and India won the match by 157 runs.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Buttler said that Dravid and Ganguly's mighty knocks had an ‘incredible impact’ on him.

“Those were my formative years and watching that game with Ganguly and Dravid scoring big hundreds had an incredible impact,” Buttler told Cricbuzz.

“India versus Sri Lanka in 1999 World Cup was my first experience of seeing Indian crowds and that ignites the fire of how passionate people are about the game and how cool it would be to play in a World Cup,” he added.

Buttler looked in good form for Rajasthan Royals in the now-suspended IPL-14, including scoring a scintillating 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Considered one of England's finest limited-overs batsman, Buttler was instrumental in guiding them to the 2019 World Cup victory at home and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

