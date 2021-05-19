Home / Cricket / ‘How cool it would be to play in a World Cup’: Jos Buttler recalls Ganguly, Dravid tons in 1999 WC against Sri Lanka
cricket

‘How cool it would be to play in a World Cup’: Jos Buttler recalls Ganguly, Dravid tons in 1999 WC against Sri Lanka

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said that Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's mighty knocks against Sri Lanka in 1996 World Cup had an ‘incredible impact’ on him.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me, says Buttler

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has revealed how some of the Indian batting greats had left a deep impact in his mind while growing up. The England cricketer recalled the encounter between India and Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup in Taunton in which the duo of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly slammed big hundreds to set up an easy win for the men-in-blue.

After put to bat first, India lost an early wicket as pacer Chaminda Vaas cleaned up opener Sadagoppan Ramesh in the opening over. Dravid then joined Ganguly in the middle and the duo left no stones unturned in frustrating the Sri Lankan bowlers.

ALSO READ | MS came running, pulled him and said 'just go bowl bro': Uthappa narrates incident between Dhoni, Sreesanth, Australia

They had stitched a mammoth partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket as India posted a mammoth total of 373 for 6. Ganguly had scored 183 off 158 balls while Dravid slammed a 129-ball 145. In reply, the Arjuna Ranatunga’s Sri Lanka were bowled out on 216 and India won the match by 157 runs.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Buttler said that Dravid and Ganguly's mighty knocks had an ‘incredible impact’ on him.

“Those were my formative years and watching that game with Ganguly and Dravid scoring big hundreds had an incredible impact,” Buttler told Cricbuzz.

“India versus Sri Lanka in 1999 World Cup was my first experience of seeing Indian crowds and that ignites the fire of how passionate people are about the game and how cool it would be to play in a World Cup,” he added.

ALSO READ | 'Quite an obvious one for me': Michael Vaughan predicts the winner of India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final

Buttler looked in good form for Rajasthan Royals in the now-suspended IPL-14, including scoring a scintillating 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Considered one of England's finest limited-overs batsman, Buttler was instrumental in guiding them to the 2019 World Cup victory at home and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jos buttler rahul dravid sourav ganguly cricket world cup 1999
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP